Marketing

Just Say No

Let your customers down easy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, May 1998

When you were a child, the word made you miserable. Now that you're an adult, you know that "no" can sometimes be the most appropriate response to a request. But how do you tell a valued customer that you can't--or won't--do what they want?

The first step is to recognize that saying no isn't always bad, says Barry J. Babin, associate professor of consumer research in the marketing department at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

"Focus on the strength of the relationship, not on this one sale at this one point in time. You can't do what's best for your customers by always saying yes."

When you must say no, tell your customer why and then offer alternatives. If, for example, you can't meet a requested deadline, be honest about your capabilities, offer the customer a deadline you can meet and, if that's not acceptable, provide a referral to another source.

Babin says it's critical for your employees to understand this concept. His advice: Empower them with training and authority. Says Babin, "Employees have to know not only when to say no but how to do it in a way that preserves long-term customer relationships."

Contact Sources

The Principal Financial Group, 711 High St., Des Moines, IA 50392-0220, (515) 247-6162

Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Winter Park, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Cannabis Brand Scored A Viral Hit -- Thanks To The TSA

Marketing

4 Strategies to Supercharge Your Online Marketing

Marketing

How the President of K-Swiss Approaches Building (and Rebuilding) a Brand