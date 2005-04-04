Weekend Warriors

Maintain your sanity with a weekend business

April 4, 2005 2 min read

Saturday and Sunday used to be for rest and relaxation, but for a growing number of entrepreneurs, weekends don't mean downtime. How can you run a weekend business without running yourself ragged?

Jane Deterding and Michael Lamb should know: Every Saturday, they hit their basement office to produce "From The MoneyRoom," a nationally syndicated three-hour radio talk show coaching small and homebased businesses. If you're considering a weekend business, take these tips from the Wichita, Kansas, entrepreneurs:

Evaluate your time commitments. Do your kids have soccer practice every Saturday? Is the weekend the only time you can run errands? Make sure you can accommodate all your commitments before you add another one.

Be good to yourself. "On Saturday mornings, we allow ourselves an extra hour of sleep, then get up and prep for the show," says Lamb. "After the show, we give ourselves a treat--usually a movie or sporting event, but always something that feels like a reward for a job well done."

Get the support of your significant other, spouse or children. Talk honestly about what to expect before you begin.

Expect everyone involved to feel some resentment, especially if your business takes up the entire weekend. Focus on the positive. Think and talk about why you're making this sacrifice: the hope that your weekend business will ultimately lead to a more fulfilling life as a full-time entrepreneur.

