Marketing

Watch Our Google Hangout With Grant Cardone on Making the Sale

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

You can have a great idea in a booming industry, but if you can't drive sales, your startup will not make it far beyond the launch. In other words, without sales you're sunk. And in a still-challenging economy, the bar is even higher. The most-successful entrepreneurs are always on the hunt for new ways to get more customers to buy -- and encourage their loyal customers to buy more.

If you're looking for sales strategies for your business, join us for a special live Google Hangout today at 2 p.m. ET, where sales expert Grant Cardone takes your questions.
Cardone has provided sales-training programs to large global companies and authored several books on sales strategies, from closing more deals to dominating your market.

Ask your question for Cardone in the comments section below before the chat, and we may choose it to present to him during the event. You can also tweet your questions using the hashtag #EntLive.
 

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019