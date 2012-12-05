Growth Strategies

Small-Business Hiring, Sentiment Drops in November

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Small-Business Hiring, Sentiment Drops in November
Image credit: Shutterstock
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

November was a rough month for job growth at small businesses, according to results from two recent reports.

Employment in private small business (companies with one to 49 employees) payrolls rose by 19,000 in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the ADP Small Business Report released today. In October, private small business payrolls rose by an adjusted 52,000.

Related: Small Business Job Growth Continues

"The effect of Superstorm Sandy was hardest on small companies," says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, which collaborated on the ADP report. The storm, which barreled through portions of the United States during late October, caused significant damage and business interruption.

Had Sandy not occurred small business payrolls would have been roughly in line with the October figure, according to Zandi. Retailers and restaurants are heavily represented among small businesses and these companies are less likely to pay workers when they are not at work than are larger companies. Smaller businesses likely have more hourly workers while larger businesses would have more salaried workers who would be paid regardless of disruptions to their business. Some small businesses were even forced to shut down permanently.

Another report, SurePayroll’s Small Business Scorecard, released late last week, shows a similar trend in hiring. SurePayroll's compiles data from more than 40,000 small businesses, including trends affecting businesses with an average of eight employees. Data from that report shows that month over-month-hiring for small businesses was down 0.1 percent in November and the average paycheck was flat.

Sentiment, too, has been negatively affected. The SurePayroll report found that small-business owners' optimism was at 60 percent, down eight points from October. Meanwhile, 61 percent of small small-business owners surveyed felt uncertain about the government’s ability to avoid the fiscal cliff.

Small businesses are “going into a holding pattern until we get more clarity of what’s going to happen with the fiscal cliff,” says Michael Alter, chief executive of SurePayroll. “It’s very hard to make decisions absent that clarity.”

Related: Inside What Small-Business Owners Had to Say to Obama About the Fiscal Cliff

Year-end compensation is also likely to take a hit due to the uncertain economic environment. Smaller businesses tend to have more flexible bonus structures than their large counterparts and many are planning on holding back bonus money at least until they get a better understanding of where things are going, Alter says.

Results from the SurePayroll survey showed that 47 percent of small business owners will not offer year-end bonuses because they are still taking a cautious, defensive approach. Another 39 percent said they will give bonuses because the economy has stabilized to a point where they are comfortable giving them. Fourteen percent said they will wait to see how events such as the fiscal cliff and tax policy play out.
 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?