Growth Strategies

The Winners of Entrepreneur of 2012

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2013 issue of . Subscribe »
Meet the Entrepreneurs of 2012, along with Barbara Corcoran, Grant Cardone and more experts, at Entrepreneur's 2013 Growth Conference Jan. 10, in Dallas. Register here.
Entrepreneur of 2012

There's one significant description that can be applied to all three winners of Entrepreneur® magazine's Entrepreneur of 2012 Awards: cool.

Our Entrepreneur of 2012, Limor Fried of DIY invention powerhouse Adafruit Industries, is the grand doyenne of the hipster-chic maker movement. Emerging Entrepreneur winner Jason Lucash of OrigAudio is meshing music, design and sustainability--essentially, everything trendy young consumers care about--in his groovy portable products. And while College Entrepreneur winner Bryan Silverman may have set his sights on a not-so-cool item--toilet paper--he's approaching it in a decidedly modern way: connecting it to digital media (yes, really) and capitalizing on his refreshingly candid acknowledgement of what people really do in the bathroom.

So how did these cool characters come to win our 2012 accolades? From thousands of entries, Entrepreneur editor in chief Amy C. Cosper and vice president of marketing Lisa Murray, along with The UPS Store's vice president of marketing and small-business solutions Michelle Van Slyke and field marketing supervisor Jennifer Nelson, narrowed the field to 15 finalists. Then readers voted on their favorites at Entrepreneur.com.

Here are the results. We couldn't be more proud.

Entrepreneur of 2012: Limor Fried

Entrepreneur of 2012: Limor Fried

BY
Adafruit's innovative DIY open-source electronic hardware kits make founder Limor Fried our Entrepreneur of 2012.
Emerging Entrepreneur of 2012: Jason Lucash

Emerging Entrepreneur of 2012: Jason Lucash

BY
OrigAudio, the maker of innovative folding speakers, has doubled its sales every year since 2009.
College Entrepreneur of 2012: Bryan Sliverman

College Entrepreneur of 2012: Bryan Silverman

BY
An enterprising young trep capitalizes on a captive audience with toilet paper you can read.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business

Growth Strategies

How Optimists and Pessimists Can Get Along

Growth Strategies

4 Secrets to Becoming an (Even Higher) Achiever