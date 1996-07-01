What's New

THE BREW FACTORY INC.

July 1, 1996 1 min read

This story appears in the July 1996 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

1422 Monterey St.

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(805) 683-1868

Description : Do-it-yourself Microbrewery

: Do-it-yourself Microbrewery Business started : 1995

: 1995 Franchising started : 1996

: 1996 Franchise fee : $25K

: $25K Total start-up (excluding Franchise fee): $200K-250K

(excluding Franchise fee): $200K-250K Royalty : 4%

: 4% Number of franchisees : 20

: 20 Seeking: Western United States

When Scott Tobin, 26, says "This brew's for you," he means it literally. Tobin brewed beer at home for years as a hobby before hearing about Canada's personal microbreweries, also known as Brew-on-Premises or U-Brews. So in 1995, he and his father, Steve, 61, decided to try their hand at the microbrewery business and opened The Brew Factory Inc.

The brewing process is simple: Clients measure the ingredients, grind the grain and brew the beer in one of six 30-gallon copper steam kettles. "People can come in and with little or no experience and brew a beer that is equivalent to or better than the beer they buy at grocery stores," says Tobin, who hopes his franchise will popularize the concept throughout the United States.