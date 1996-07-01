What's New
1422 Monterey St.
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 683-1868
- Description: Do-it-yourself Microbrewery
- Business started: 1995
- Franchising started: 1996
- Franchise fee: $25K
- Total start-up (excluding Franchise fee): $200K-250K
- Royalty: 4%
- Number of franchisees: 20
- Seeking: Western United States
When Scott Tobin, 26, says "This brew's for you," he means it literally. Tobin brewed beer at home for years as a hobby before hearing about Canada's personal microbreweries, also known as Brew-on-Premises or U-Brews. So in 1995, he and his father, Steve, 61, decided to try their hand at the microbrewery business and opened The Brew Factory Inc.
The brewing process is simple: Clients measure the ingredients, grind the grain and brew the beer in one of six 30-gallon copper steam kettles. "People can come in and with little or no experience and brew a beer that is equivalent to or better than the beer they buy at grocery stores," says Tobin, who hopes his franchise will popularize the concept throughout the United States.