Entrepreneur's Top 10 Videos of 2012

December 25, 2012 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We combed through our data to determine which videos captured your attention the most in 2012.

This year, our viewers were drawn to the inspirational advice from angel investors such as Barbara Corcoran and dogged warrior-entrepreneurs like Gary Vaynerchuk -- but also to videos that taught them how to be mindful marketers and leaders. Creativity, rejection, gamification and public speaking were hot topics that spawned rich discussion on our site and social media channels, as well as on the blogosphere.

Here's a countdown of Entrepreneur.com's most-watched videos of 2012.

10. How to Maintain a Positive Attitude As a Business Owner

Running your own business can be a rollercoaster ride, especially in a rocky economy. Serial entrepreneur Jen Groover offers her tips for staying resilient.

9. The Best Ways to Praise Your Employees

Praise in the workplace can be a powerful motivator. The Esquire Guy teaches us how to do it right. Hint: No bear hugs.

8. Dermalogica's Jane Wurwand on the Creative Process

in this 'Trep Talk Extra, the skincare mogul goes beneath the skin with these insights on generating new ideas.

7. How to Create Buzz on No Budget

Being cash-strapped isn't an excuse for obscurity. In this episode of Project Grow, Local Bigwig's Ray Madronio shares how he enlisted industry leaders to get free marketing help for his startup.

6. Barbara Corcoran on the Secret to Handling Rejection

In this 'Trep Talk Extra, the Shark Tank star and angel investor shares why failing well has always helped her in business.

5. Barbara Corcoran's Angel Investor Checklist

In this 'Trep Talk Extra, the Shark Tank star and angel investor shares the hard-hitting questions she asks entrepreneurs before putting money into their business.

4. 3 Ways Gamification Can Make Marketing More Fun

Here are examples of how companies have seen big results from adding gaming elements to their online and offline campaigns.

3. How Loosecubes Aims to Change Where We Work Campbell McKellar describes her vision for a different kind of co-working space. Surprisingly, the company went under in November.

2. An Entrepreneur's Life: Gary Vaynerchuk

The social media expert shares memories from his remarkable journey.

1. An Unconventional Guide to Public Speaking

Entrepreneur's Esquire Guy columnist Ross McCammon offers his unique take on the alchemy of public speaking. Hint: No hula-hoops.