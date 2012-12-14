Social Media

Instagram, Pinterest, Aviary: The Social Photo Feud Heats Up

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week's need-to-know social-media news.

Some of the hottest social companies have been acting lately like fickle teenagers. Last Sunday, Instagram broke up for good with Twitter, making it impossible to embed Instagram photos in tweets. A couple of days later, Twitter users started noticing that photos posted to Pinterest's pinboards were displaying within their Twitter stream.

It didn't end there. Twitter later announced a suite of its own photo-filtering tools, powered by New York City-based startup Aviary. It remains to be seen whether the new service will replace Instagram among camera-happy mobile users, but Twitter's new image filters are certainly worth a test drive. -- Wired and SocialTimes

Amazon and Facebook partner for social gifting.
Online retailing giant Amazon has partnered with Facebook to launch a "Friends and Family Gifting" feature, which allows you to track your Facebook connections' birthdays and anniversaries on Amazon, and view their Amazon wish lists. Not only can this help with your holiday shopping, it might help influence the greater gifting market, including startups such as San Francisco-based Wantist and Wantful. -- Mashable

Facebook users reject privacy changes.
In a move potentially surprising no one, Facebook says it will not be bound by its users' vote against the proposed privacy changes it plans to make. The social network sent an email to users, inviting them to vote on the changes. And while a resounding 88 percent of the 750,000 or so respondents voted against the changes, the vote was all for naught. Facebook said the vote would be non-binding unless at least a third of its active users -- some 300 million people around the world -- participated. -- SFGate

Ads may be coming to Instagram.
Instagram users who are enamored with the photo-sharing site's clean interface may be in store for some less-than-appealing changes. A Facebook executive this week confirmed that it is developing a strategy to make money from the popular photo-sharing tool it acquired earlier this year. While the executive declined to offer specific details, a good bet might be that ads will be involved. If so, could ads lead to a fall in user traffic? -- BetaBeat

'And now the pope will tweet!'
Yes, Pope Benedict XVI is now officially a tweeter. The leader of the Catholic Church joined Twitter (@Pontifex) and sent his first tweet this week. In just a matter of days, His Holiness has already racked up more than a million followers, despite sending only seven tweets (so far). His latest tweet received nearly 20,000 retweets. -- Business Insider

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Social Media

Will Facebook Advertising Survive After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?