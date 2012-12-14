Encouraging Kids to Master Their Fears and Other Tips This Week

December 14, 2012 min read

Although some say entrepreneurs are born, not made, parenting can have a big influence on whether children grow up to have the necessary skills to strike out on their own. Entrepreneurs have to be able to accept risk and live with uncertainty. If children can master their fears at a young age, they will be better equipped to navigate uncertain waters as an adult.

Dr. Andrea Vazzana, a clinical professor of child psychiatry at New York University, recommends gradually withdrawing help from your child so that he or she learns independence. "Tasks should be progressively more difficult," Dr. Vazzana says. "This gives the child a sense of mastery." More: How to Raise Entrepreneurial Kids

Never stop learning.

Industry leaders don't rest on their laurels -- they learn from the success and failures of other companies in their space while drawing inspiration from outside their field. Reaching the top isn't enough; you'll need to keep educating yourself if you want to stay there. More: 7 Steps to Become an Authority in Your Industry

Create content related to trending topics.

To stay relevant and get your company's name out there, monitor trending topics on search engines and social media and join the conversation. "Each day or week as you see trends, immediately whip up useful content or offer resources that address the topics in ways not available elsewhere," recommends Jessica Bowman, a Texas-based SEO consultant. More: Google's Top Search Terms of 2012: What's in it for Business Owners

To succeed in a tough economy, rely on yourself.

Mentorship and collaboration are great, but when you're fighting to move forward in a stagnant economy, you have to take charge of yourself rather than looking for others to blame or help shoulder the burden. "Success will elude you until you realize that no one is the cause of your problems and no one can ensure you will achieve your goals," writes sales expert Grant Cardone. "Your destiny is up to you and no one else." More: 5 Ways to Succeed in Any Economy

Tap community resources to get through a disaster.

Your network can help you pull through a major crisis. Small-business owner Erin Visalli, of New Jersey, did just that in the aftermath of Sandy, and found that her close relationships with storage facility owners and rental-truck companies helped her to gain access to scarce resources when she needed them. More: 6 Lessons From Small Businesses Damaged by Superstorm Sandy