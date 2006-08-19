Finance

Damage Control

Prepare yourself for an emergency cash crunch.
Entrepreneur magazine, March 1998

A cash flow crisis can be triggered by a variety of factors, including seasonal business fluctuations, customers that either pay late or don't pay at all, and major equipment breakdowns. "A cash crunch can cripple a small company," says Rob Hackley, executive vice president of Hotsy, a distributorship in Central Florida that sells industrial pressure cleaning equipment and detergents. "You can't prevent them, but if you're prepared for them, you can survive." He shares these tips:

  • Establish a rainy day fund. Set aside funds in an interest-bearing account that you can draw on in an emergency.
  • Review your cash management techniques. "Schedule your [payments] for the maximum advantage," Hackley advises. "Don't pay anything before you have to, but also watch for early-payment discounts--they can often mean substantial savings." Also, periodically ask your banker about various cash management products or services that may be available. One such service is a sweep account, which allows you to earn the maximum interest by automatically transfering funds to the appropriate accounts on a daily basis.
  • Control your overhead. Keep your fixed costs low and your variable expenses tied to revenue so if your income drops, so will your expenditures.
  • Negotiate with vendors. Consider requesting extended payment terms at the time of purchase, particularly if your business experiences seasonal fluctuations.
  • Establish and maintain good credit. If you have a track record for paying on time, creditors will be more willing to work with you during a crunch.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Winter Park, Florida.
 

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

