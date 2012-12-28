Inside the Millionaire Mindset: Top 10 'Trep Talk Videos of 2012

December 28, 2012 3 min read

This year, many big thinkers welcomed us into their homes and creative spaces for a video version of 'Trep Talk, our profile series offering a glimpse into the millionaire minds of high-profile entrepreneurs. They opened up about what drives and inspires them – from the struggles and mistakes that led to life-changing lessons to family influences and secret quirks. Here's a countdown of the pieces that were most popular with viewers in 2012.

10. The Making of a Multimillionaire Luxury Travel Mogul

David Mendal turned a tiny travel agency into a luxury vacation powerhouse, including private jets, yachts and more. The Colombian-born entrepreneur takes us to his private hangar in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he found success in a rapidly changing and challenging industry.

9. Tony Hawk on Building a Brand Around Doing Your Own Thing

Skateboard icon and entrepreneur talks about staying true to his vision, learning from mistakes, and navigating the ebbs and flows of skateboarding's popularity.

8. HomeAway Co-founder on Making Acquisitions

After buying multiple companies, Brian Sharples learned to improve the transition process. When you're buying a business, don't assume the person who started it – no matter what they say – is going to stay on. He advises how to prepare for that and more.

7. 3 Things You Don't Know About Tony Hawk

While Tony Hawk is widely known as a skateboard icon and entrepreneur, few people know the childhood passion he gave up for his sports career. Hawk reveals that – plus, his go-to music whenever he needs an attitude adjustment, and why even he's surprised he can "eat anything."

6. Fresh Founders on Partnering, Branding and Bringing a Vision to Life

Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg invite us into their home to share their entrepreneurial journey. Their beauty brand started with a bar of artisanal soap and expanded to include skincare, haircare, bodycare, makeup and fragrances sold across the globe.

5. Multimillionaire Entrepreneur Jane Wurwand on Self-Reliance

The founder of skincare brand Dermalogica recounts her road to success, including the humbling moment that led to a powerful mantra. Plus, why she is relentless in her support of women entrepreneurs.

4. Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal on Turning Obstacles into Opportunities

The young multimillionaire welcomes us into his San Francisco high-rise apartment to shares his personal story: how he shook off bullies, how family fueled his drive to succeed, and how startups can change a conversation to get noticed.

3. Dermalogica's Jane Wurwand on the Creative Process

Ideas are everywhere, if you're curious and willing to look for inspiration in your everyday life. The skin care mogul offers insight on how she comes up with new ideas for her company.

2. Barbara Corcoran on the Secret to Handling Rejection

The Shark Tank star and angel investor says when faced with rejection, it's all about how you get back up. She explains why failing well has always helped her in business.

1. Barbara Corcoran's Angel Investor Checklist

Before investing money in a business, the Shark T ank star and angel investor will put its owner through the paces. Here, she reveals the hard-hitting questions any startup should be ready to answer.