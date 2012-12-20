4 Holiday Gifts for Time- and Fashion-Challenged Young Entrepreneurs

December 20, 2012 3 min read

Young entrepreneurs -- particularly those in the tech space -- are virtually impossible to shop for.

They've got the latest gadgets. They've read every business book imaginable. And maybe they just plain like looking scruffy.

What they don't have a lot of is time. Here are four efficiency-infused and stylish holiday-gift ideas for the entrepreneurs in your life -- or even yourself:

1. Revive their wardrobes.

Know a guy entrepreneur who hasn't upgraded his wardrobe since the college dorm days? (They say it's because they don't have the time, but there may be underlying factors.) Solve the problem for them by setting them up with a wardrobe subscription. Services like Unscruff and Trunk Club send guys hand-picked duds on a set timeframe (monthly, seasonally) that upgrade their fashion sense and -- best of all -- save them the pain of shopping for themselves.

2. Give them a statement piece.

Every entrepreneur needs a device at arm's length and so many designers have jumped on the geek-chic bandwagon this holiday season -- crafting cases that even make sporting a laptop or tablet on the go fashionable. For the trend-setting entrepreneur, check out this Proenza Schouler PS1 IPad Case in Lemon available at Barney's. For the more subtly stylish entrepreneur, these DODOcase for J.Crew Ipad Cases are excellent. (And by way of a shameless plug, if your holiday budget's tight, Hukkster will track your favorite tech-gift ideas and let you know when they go on sale.)

3. Get them a ride.

At least in New York City, not many entrepreneurs have a car. It's the subway or a cab. But you can bet the entrepreneur in your life has heard of UBER, an on-demand car service. Thus, an UBER gift card will literally go miles for them. Whether they use it to hop from pitch meeting to pitch meeting or for a rare date night, they'll appreciate it.

4. Help them decorate.

Chances are, your entrepreneur friends -- and you too, of course -- use every social-media tool out there, especially Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Utilize that content to create something truly memorable. Sites like Instamaker, Stitchtagram and Bumblejax let you pull photos from a variety of social media platforms and turn them into blankets, pillows, mural wall art... all sorts of things. Beyond creating lasting memories, a pillow and a blanket might come in handy for those all-nighters at the office.

Now those are just a few "gifts for entrepreneurs" ideas. What else goes on the list? Let us know in the comments section below.