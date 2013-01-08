Marketing

The Best Days to Post to Facebook, Based on Industry (Infographic)

This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Switching gears is common for people who work in social media.

Among the greatest challenges is determining exactly when to post a given piece of content so it attracts the most “likes,” comments, and retweets. A recent infographic from LinchpinSEO could help crack that code by showing the best days to post to Facebook. Even better, it organizes the information by industry.

For instance, companies considered “general retail” will find more engagement on Mondays, whereas nonprofits will see greater success on weekends, according to LinchpinSEO, which analyzed the user engagement of more than 1,800 Facebook pages from the world’s top brands. The data were collected from April 1 to May 31.

It’s important to remember that each brand will have a different best day and time to post to Facebook. This infographic could help you identify it. 

The Best Days to Post to Facebook, Based on Industry

 

