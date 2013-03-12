Technology

Gadgets to Make Office Life More Enjoyable

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Show you care by installing one (or all) of these comforting, fun and collaborative devices at your place of business. They're sure to warm things up during winter's coldest days and beyond.

Geckoboard
Image courtesy of Flickr.com/Jacob Better

Public Display of Affection

Geckoboard ($19 to $199 per month)
If you want your staff to work as a team, give 'em a real-time company scoreboard. Track wins and losses and everything in between with Geckoboard, a cloud-based digital dashboard that serves as a companywide bulletin board, displaying everything from business analytics to Twitter feeds to project reports. Subscription pricing is based on the number of portals (HDTVs, mobile devices or desktop PCs) using the service at the same time.

 
Breville One-Touch Tea Maker
Image courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Hot and Unbothered

Breville One-Touch Tea Maker ($250)
This sophisticated teakettle and brewing system automates the process according to the type of tea desired. Place tea bags or loose leaves into the steeping chamber, fill the kettle with water and select from green, black, white, herbal or oolong. Black teas come out strong, greens taste smooth, herbals are bold. Everyone's happy.

 
Logitech UE Boombox
Image courtesy of Mac|Life

Let's Get It On

Logitech UE Boombox ($249) 
This Bluetooth-enabled wireless speaker can pair with up to eight devices--a great way for everyone to take a crack at controlling the office soundtrack. Want to move the party to the break room? Go for it--the rechargeable speaker's two 3-inch woofers and two half-inch tweeters can pump out rich, deep sound for up to six hours.

 
Starbucks Verismo Brewing System
Image courtesy of Gear Hungry

Smooth Operator

Starbucks Verismo Brewing System ($199)
The Verismo is programmed to deliver Starbucks' signature espressos, lattes and brewed coffees. For a single shot, insert an espresso pod, lower the lever and press a button; the same works for a latte, but with a milk pod first. Refills cost about $12 for 12 pods--a price that could significantly cut the cost of your staff's daily caffeine habit.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

These 5G Laptops Will Change the Way You Work

Technology

'Technology Is More Broken Than Ever': Centercode CEO Luke Freiler on Creating More Meaningful Tech

Technology

4 Major Cybersecurity Risks of Working From Home