What the Flu Is Costing You (Infographic)
The flu outbreak in the United States has been making headlines. According to the Center for the Disease Control, 47 states have reported a widespread outbreak of influenza.
All of those sick days take a toll on both employees' wallets, business-owners' bottom lines, and the U.S. economy as a whole. For a break down of the hidden costs of the flu and a guide to your office's potential germ hotspots, see the infographic below.
Related: 5 Ways to Avoid the Flu in the Workplace