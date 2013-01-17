Entrepreneurs

What the Flu Is Costing You (Infographic)

The flu outbreak in the United States has been making headlines. According to the Center for the Disease Control, 47 states have reported a widespread outbreak of influenza.

All of those sick days take a toll on both employees' wallets, business-owners' bottom lines, and the U.S. economy as a whole. For a break down of the hidden costs of the flu and a guide to your office's potential germ hotspots, see the infographic below

Click to view full size image (+) What the Flu Is Costing You (Infographic)

