My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Release Me?

Should you continue leasing or buy a building?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, January 1998

Your lease is up for renewal. Should you sign a new one, or is it time to buy your own building? Kale Gaston, southeast regional vice president of GE Capital Small Business Finance in St. Louis, offers these tips for making this important decision:

  • Consider the long-term impact on your business. This calculation is easier for some businesses than others, says Gaston. For example, if you're a manufacturer or distributor, it's fairly simple to project future growth based on your past performance. The process will take more thought and research for retail or service companies. Points to consider include tax issues, your plans for future expansion, how you manage fluctuating business cycles and your plans for customizing the space.
  • If you're going to buy, decide between purchasing an existing facility and building a new one. In a tight real estate market where available inventory is limited, the costs may be about equal. Certainly you'll save time by moving into an existing space, and the initial cost outlays will likely be lower. On the other hand, constructing a custom facility can enhance your long-term productivity and efficiency, especially if your business has unique needs such as loading docks, refrigeration, lab space and so on.
  • Stash some space away. If you buy, be sure the facility can accommodate your needs today and into the future. You may want to "warehouse" some space for future expansion by buying more than you need now and subletting the excess space until you're ready to expand, Gaston says.
  • Talk to several lenders. Consult with your banker and several other commercial lenders who are experienced with financing real estate purchases for small businesses. Gaston says this is the most important part of the decision-making process. "You need a lender who understands what you do, can provide you with a loan product that meets your needs and can grow with you as [your business grows]," he says. A good lender will sit down with you in the early stages of the process and help you with financial analysis and forecasts, then work with you to put the package together and secure the best possible loan terms. Real estate brokers are usually able to refer you to appropriate lenders; you can also check with your accountant and attorney.

Gaston says a small business typically begins to consider buying real estate when it is about 5 years old. "In the start-up stage, [businesses] need to be putting their equity contribution and loan money into growing the business," he says. "After they've leased for a while, and they're growing and need more space, they'll buy a piece of real estate and build an investment for the future rather than [paying increased] rent."

Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Winter Park, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It