How Brands Could Benefit From Pinterest's Recent Changes

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Like pretty much every other social media platform these days, Pinterest is changing its look to become even more visual.

In a recent blog post, Pinterest says, “Pins are bigger and we’ve added more information related to pins, so it’s easier to find things you’re interested in. For example, on each pin, you’ll see pins from the same board, other boards this pin was pinned to, and a whole slew of related pins.”

The platform is seeking volunteers to be among the first to try the new look, so savvy brands looking to be early adopters might want to take advantage of that here.

They also improved the functionality and made the navigation “more intuitive,” so look for those changes to roll out over the next few months.

In the wake of Facebook’s switch to the timeline format about a year ago, platforms such as Twitter and Tumblr have been going the way of larger images. This has forced brands to make sure all of their assets are high resolution.

With related content now showing up next to pins, some see cross- and up-sell opportunities.

From digital marketing and ecommerce research and training company Econsultancy:

“By highlighting other content and even users related to an original pin, there's an increased chance that your account will be found through a users' organic connections, and a chance to showcase more of your products, services, and even those all-important influencers who already engage with your product.”

It could also point to potential for more monetization of the site. After all, who wouldn’t want to pay to have their content show up next to some of the top-performing pins on the site? With Pinterest’s growth rate slowing, it will need to continue to evolve the site to appeal to those willing to pay to play.