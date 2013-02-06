27 Expendable Phrases to Cut from Your Marketing Copy
Wordiness is everywhere -- in emails, ad copy, press releases, and websites.
Even as more people skim and scan than actually read our content, we have clients and bosses who think the more words the better. But readers are busy. Unnecessary words slow them down. Every word should matter.
Some words and phrases do no work; they’re slackers. Deleting them doesn’t hurt your meaning -- it often improves the readability of your content.
Consider this sentence:
I am bewildered by your inconsistent use of the serial comma.
Tacking on any of the expendable phrases below would add nothing. So, if you catch yourself including them in your copy, hit the delete key:
- All things considered
- As a matter of fact
- As already stated
- As far as I’m concerned
- At the present time
- By means of
- Due to the fact that
- For all intents and purposes
- For the most part
- For the purpose of
- In a manner of speaking
- In a very real sense
- In the final analysis
- In the event that
- In other words
- It goes without saying
- It is important to note
- It is interesting to note
- It may be said that
- It stands to reason that
- It was found that
- It was demonstrated that
- Needless to say
- Take steps to
- The fact that
- The field of
- To be sure