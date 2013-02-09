Why the 'Second Screen' Industry Is Set to Explode

February 9, 2013 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Watching television while also using a smartphone or tablet is one of the most popular leisure activities of the mobile era.

The mobile industry is working hard to create mobile apps and sites that relate to what's on TV, in order to capitalize on this behavior.

#insert RSS here#

This approach is often referred to as the "second screen," the idea being that the tablet or smartphone becomes a TV companion device, allowing for added levels of interactivity -- whether on social networks or dedicated second screen apps and sites that complement on-air content.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we examine how second screen apps, social networks, and mobile sites will ultimately succeed in drawing significant audiences, analyze how they will begin to see some advertising dollars, look at who second screen audiences are, explore the second screen opportunity from the broadcaster angle, and detail the opportunity represented by audience analytics and second screen commerce.

Here's why the second screen industry will ultimately succeed: