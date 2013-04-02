Technology

Ready for Windows 8? 4 Touchscreen PCs and Tablets

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Ready for Windows 8? 4 Touchscreen PCs and Tablets
Image credit: Photography by Ben Alsop
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

When you boot up Microsoft's new Windows 8 operating system, you might have no idea where to click first. The "Start" button is gone; in its place, dynamic multicolored tiles invite users to dive in through a number of entry points, from maps and calendars to videos and music. The desktop system was designed with touchscreen PCs and tablets in mind, so you can tap, flick, swipe and click. It's a sea change for our idea of the PC, which still works as a desktop tool, but now can do double duty as a POS terminal or presentation device.

Vizio All-In-One Touch PC
Vizio All-In-One Touch PC | 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7; 8 GB RAM; 1 TB HD; 32 GB solid-state microdrive
Image courtesy of Vizio

All Work and All Play

Vizio All-In-One Touch PC ($1,539)
Sleek hardware with an expansive 27-inch multitouch display yields the most immersive Windows 8 experience imaginable, perfect for showrooms or customer interaction. With two HDMI inputs and an infrared remote control, it can also double as an HDTV. The speakers integrated into the base are a feat of engineering, but there's a catch: To skimp on heft, the power supply was built into an external subwoofer, which must remain connected in order to run the PC.

Microsoft Surface Windows RT
Microsoft Surface Windows RT | Quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 processor; 10.6-inch HD display; 2 GB RAM; 64 GB HD
Image courtesy of Microsoft

Light Touch

Microsoft Surface Windows RT ($699)
Designed to compete with net-books or bare-bones laptops, the Surface keeps pace on weight but adds work-minded features such as a microSDCX card slot, USB port and a kickstand to hold it upright. The 64 GB model comes with the Touch Cover, a keyboard/screen protector that adds the practicality of a laptop. Heads up: "RT" indicates a stunted version of Windows 8, meaning you can't run your old desktop software. But the device comes standard with Office 2013, which may be all you need.

Lenovo ThinkPad Twist Multitouch Ultrabook
Lenovo ThinkPad Twist Multitouch Ultrabook | 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5; 12.5-inch HD display; 4 GB SDRAM; 500 GB HDD; 24 GB solid-state microdrive
Image courtesy of Lenovo

Twist 'n' Shout

Lenovo ThinkPad Twist Multitouch Ultrabook ($899)
At first it looks like any other laptop, but rotate the Twist's LED display and it turns into a tablet with full Windows 8 drag-and-swipe functionality. The 3.5-pound ultrabook, with its tiny TrackPoint mouse, is a perfect marriage of office workhorse and tablet fun.
Acer Aspire S7
Acer Aspire S7 | 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7; 13.3-inch HD display; 4 GB RAM; 256 GB solid-state drive
Image courtesy of Acer

Lookin' Good

Acer Aspire S7 ($1,649)
This 2.86-pound ultrabook gets the job done in high style, with key details like a self-adjusting backlit keyboard and a hinge engineered to withstand sustained touchscreen use. Expect to see creatives with S7s under their arms, since Apple hasn't yet merged the iPad's interface with a MacBook.

Windows 8: Should you upgrade?
Among the minimum requirements for running Windows 8, Microsoft lists a 1 GHz chip, 2 GB RAM, 20 GB of storage, 1366 x 768 pixel resolution, and a DirectX 9 graphics chip. But unless you have a PC that supports touchscreen input, you're going to miss out on the fun. Without it, upgrading is probably not worthwhile.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

4 Major Cybersecurity Risks of Working From Home

Technology

6 Tricks You Need to Know About Zoom

Technology

How AI Solutions Are Solving 5 Long-Standing Business Challenges