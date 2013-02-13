My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Loans, Contracts and Jobs: How Federal Spending Cuts Could Affect You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Loans, Contracts and Jobs: How Federal Spending Cuts Could Affect You
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

A slew of imminent automatic federal spending cuts is hanging like the sword of Damocles over Washington right now. But if this series of U.S. government spending cuts, called a sequester in political-speak, actually happens, there could be ramifications to your business.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress are deadlocked over how to increase U.S. federal government revenue. Their failure to agree to a deal by March 1 could trigger a number of spending cuts, and that pullback could hurt your business. Here’s how.

Related: Entrepreneurs Like Obama's Call for Tax Reform, Immigration Overhaul and Deficit Accord -- Minimum-Wage Hike, Not So Much

Fewer government-backed loans: If sequestration happens, the Small Business Administration’s fund to back loans will shrink, resulting in $902 million less in SBA-guaranteed loans, according to a blog from the White House’s website.

Fewer small-business federal contracts: Many small-business owners rely on Uncle Sam as their largest customer. A dramatic decrease in federal spending would mean fewer contracts. What's more many of the prime contractors will have to pull back on the contracts they dole out to small businesses as subcontractors. If a prime contractor receives a bid to make fighter jets for the U.S. government, then that prime contractor might need to buy nuts and bolts from a smaller manufacturer.

“Sequestration is really kind of a double kick to the shins for small-business contractors,” says Molly Brogan, the vice president of public affairs, the National Small Business Association, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan organization that advocates for entrepreneurs.

Related: Small Business to Washington: Reduce the Debt

Slowdown in the economy: For those small businesses that don’t work directly for Uncle Sam, the sequester could have an impact on their business indirectly as it chips away at consumer confidence. If sequestration goes into effect, the U.S. economy could see any progress it has made toward recovery erased, causing consumers to slam their wallets shut. Gross domestic product could decrease by $215 billion, personal earnings of the work force could fall by $109.4 billion and the U.S. economy could lose 2.14 million jobs, according to a report on the economic impact of a potential sequester released last year by George Mason University professor Stephen S. Fuller. Professor Fuller testified before the House Small Business Committee on his findings in September.

Related: Entrepreneurs Could Benefit from New Research and Development Tax Credit

Is your business doing anything to prepare for the possibility of sequestration? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Tax Audits Are on the Rise. Here's Why You Shouldn't Freak Out.

Finance

Want Your Seed-Stage Startup to Be Fundable? Check These 4 Boxes.

Finance

5 Biggest Credit Card Scams and What You Can Do to Protect Yourself