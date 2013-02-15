Entrepreneurs

How to Build Connections at Work and Other Tips This Week

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Build Connections at Work and Other Tips This Week
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A roundup of the best tips of the week from Entrepreneur.com.

"Love is all you need," the Beatles told us. This wisdom has rarely been applied to the workplace, but it should be, says emotion researcher Barbara Fredrickson. Love can be thought of as the feeling of connection from any positive exchange. To foster connection among your staff, you should place an emphasis on face-to-face communication and meaningful conversation. Try organizing social events or team-building exercises.

This sense of connection also benefits creativity and strategic thinking. "It allows us to see the big picture and connect the dots," Fredrickson, author of Love 2.0: How Our Supreme Emotion Affects Everything We Feel, Think, Do, and Become, says. "These micromoments of connection are the key to unlocking more generative capacity." More: Redefining Love at Work: How to Foster a Sense of Connection

Request strategic cover letters to weed out unsuitable candidates.
When you need to make a new hire, post the open position online and request a cover letter that answers key questions that would require applicants to research your company before applying. Questions such as "How do you see yourself relating to our core values?" and "What is it about our history that you most identify with?" will help you quickly narrow the field of applicants. More: How to Hire Superstar Employees

Create a daily action plan to get into CEO mode.
Whether you prefer to use a yellow legal pad, Google Calendar or anything in between, it's vital to create a plan of attack each day to keep yourself from getting bogged down in minutiae. Angela Jia Kim, founder of skincare brand Om Aroma & Co., created a personal system to keep herself organized, with lists for everything from random thoughts to her three most important tasks for the day. By using lists to offload distracting thoughts and remind herself of priorities, Kim says she is able to spend 80 percent of her time "in high-dividend long strategy planning instead of spending a day putting out fires." More: 3 Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Productivity Secrets

Do a little work to reduce legal fees.
Entrepreneurs looking to hire legal counsel might balk when faced with the hourly rate of a small-business attorney. But there are ways you might be able to reduce the fees. Fred Steingold, author of Legal Guide for Starting & Running a Small Business, recommends asking a lawyer what you can do -- such as gathering papers and writing case summaries yourself -- to make things easier on your wallet. "If the lawyer is not willing to explore some of those options, it might raise a red flag," Steingold says. More: 10 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Small-Business Attorney

Heed your inner coach, not your inner critic.
Building a company can feel as difficult as training for the Olympics. Successful athletes know to focus on positive self-talk rather than beating themselves up for missed training days, lost matches and other setbacks. "What we go over in our minds will increase the likelihood of future behavior," says Lucy Jo Palladino, a psychologist and the author of Find Your Focus Zone. Great news: You can start coaching yourself to victory today. More: 4 Strategies Used by Superstar Athletes to Become Super Focused

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

A Venture Capitalist Shares 6 Ways Startups Can Prepare for the Unexpected

Entrepreneurs

10 TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Netflix

Entrepreneurs

Executive Coach John O'Connor on Managing Confusion and Uncertainty