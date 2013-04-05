My Queue

Franchise

227 Franchise Opportunities For Less Than $50,000

227 Franchise Opportunities For Less Than $50,000
Image credit: Shutterstock
This story appears in the March 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Limited funds don't have to translate to limited options when it comes to franchising. Franchisors have responded to the tight credit market by coming up with creative business models and technological advances that have increasingly put business ownership within easy reach for just about any budget. Below, you'll find franchise opportunities in almost every industry imaginable, from automotive services to food to senior care--and all of them can be started for less $50,000.

Automotive
Business Services
Children's Businesses
Financial Services
Fitness
Food
Home Improvement
Maintenance
Pet Services
Recreation
Retail
Senior Care
Services
Tech

