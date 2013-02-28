Finance

Sequester Countdown: What's in Store for the SBA

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Sequester Countdown: What's in Store for the SBA
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

The sequester was once an "if." It's now a "when." And that "when" is tomorrow. The U.S. government's plan to cut $85 billion in the next seven months begins Friday. Here is a look at how the Small Business Administration is going to be knocked.

1. Fewer loans will be guaranteed.
Sequestration will chop $16.68 million from the SBA's loan-guarantee fund, according to a recent letter sent by outgoing SBA head Karen Mills to the Chair of the Committee on Appropriations Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski (D, Md.). Each dollar that the SBA uses in its loan program guarantees an average of $51 of capital for small businesses. The sequestration is expected to result in 1,928 fewer loans totaling $902 million in capital in the hands of entrepreneurs.

2. Fewer small-business jobs created.
Capital is the lifeblood of business. With reduced access to loans, fewer small businesses will be able to grow. The SBA estimates that the nearly 2,000 loans it expected to make would have supported about 22,600 jobs, Mills's letter says.

Related: Trying to Win a Government Contract? Avoid These 3 Mistakes

3. Fewer small-business government contracts.
One of the primary tasks of the SBA is to ensure that 23 percent of the contracts that federal agencies spend goes to small businesses. With $85 billion in federal spending being eliminated in the coming months, there will be fewer government contracts to be won. Also, the SBA says that an expected cut to its budget will result in less technical assistance to small-business owners who need help learning how to compete for federal contracts. Taken together, the SBA estimates the sequestration will result in $4 billion less revenue for small-business contractors.

4. Less fraud prevention.
Mills has made it a priority in her four years at the helm of the SBA to reduce fraud, abuse and waste in the agency's programs. With the sequester, the SBA expects to do 350 fewer 8(a) business-development reviews and 40 fewer reviews within the HUBZone program, both programs designed to help small businesses in underserved communities.

Related: Karen Mills on the SBA: Successor Needs to Get the Word Out

5. Tens of thousands fewer small businesses would get mentoring.
The SBA has a network of mentors across the U.S., and the budget cut means they'll be expected to cut back in their outreach to small businesses. The 110 Women's Business Centers would be serving 12,000 fewer small businesses than 2012, the 900 Small Business Development Centers would take on 2,000 fewer long-term counseling clients than in 2012, and the 350 chapters of the SCORE business-mentoring network across the U.S. would mentor 19,000 fewer small businesses than last year.

6. Entrepreneur communities would get less support.
One of Mills's personal favorite projects is the SBA's investment in and commitment to developing regional economic clusters across the U.S. While the SBA will continue to fund the seven regional clusters that it has committed to already, the agency would fund them at a "significantly reduced" level, the letter says. Also, the SBA would not contribute to new cluster projects.

Related: Youngstown, Ohio, a Leader in 3-D Printing and Manufacturing Innovation, Says Obama

Are you changing any of your business plans because of the impending sequester? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance