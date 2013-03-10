Entrepreneurs

Russell Simmons Sets His Sights on YouTube with 'Post-Racial' Programming

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Russell Simmons Sets His Sights on YouTube with 'Post-Racial' Programming
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Known for revolutionizing the music industry with his hip-hop label Def Jam, as well as the comedy and fashion worlds with Def Comedy Jam and Phat Farm, entrepreneur-icon Russell Simmons is now setting his sights on the digital space.

At CES 2013, Simmons announced that he is partnering with veteran TV and film producer and Awesomeness TV’s CEO Brian Robbins for the upcoming “All Def Digital” YouTube network. Simmons projects that the endeavor will help prop up and widen the appeal of lesser known forms of entertainment.

“In terms of just taking artists and broadening them across different media, I think that there’s no one really there managing them properly,” Simmons says. People these days tend to consume content in a variety of ways -- whether it’s through TV or Tivo or instantly on the web.

“I just think that there’s a hole in the market,” he says.

To close the gap, Simmons and a slew of other content producers (including myself with What’s Trending) are launching or have already launched networks on YouTube, which is owned by Google. Among others, Rainn Wilson of NBC’s The Office fame also launched his own YouTube network SoulPancake in 2012.

Related: How Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton is Bringing Storytelling into the Digital Age

Though betting on YouTube to act as a conduit to tomorrow’s viewers is hardly a sure thing, Simmons’ brand of entertainment, which he describes as “post-racial” could very well catch on.

In 2008, Simmons founded GlobalGrind.com, a site that claims to focus on celebrity entertainment, music, culture and politics in post-racial America. According to Simmons’ bio, Global Grind logs more than 2.6 million unique visitors a month, and in the site’s first year of operations, it generated $1.2 million in sales.

“It’s this pop-urban phenomena that is really the driving force of American culture,” says Simmons. “This is post-racial America, and it’s underserved.”

Indeed adds Robbins -- who is currently riding the recent launch of his own Awesomeness TV channel, which has emerged as YouTube’s destination for teen/tween content -- Simmons can’t miss. “This is an opportunity for someone like Russell, someone like myself to build the cable networks of tomorrow,” he says. “Who better than Russell to speak to this audience?”

Related: Social-Media Maven Amy Jo Martin on Working Hard and Being a Renegade

For “All Def Digital,” which will officially launch in the spring, Simmons is taking that penchant for churning out professional content and mapping it onto a platform for an urban, millennial audience. “I want to brand people across all forms of media,” he says. “Hollywood lacks the understanding of how to integrate properly to really speak to this post racial America… and that’s what I want to do.”

Besides YouTube’s effort, how do you think the content channels of tomorrow will change? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century