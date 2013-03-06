Growth Strategies

Small Businesses Continue to Air -- and Vent -- Obamacare Opinions

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Small Businesses Continue to Air -- and Vent -- Obamacare Opinions
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The winter storm hitting the Washington area today prompted the House Small Business Committee to postpone a hearing on health-care reform, but the panel this week continued to post sometimes heated comments from entrepreneurs on the changes employers may be facing under the law.

The GOP-led panel had planned the hearing for this afternoon to explore the concerns of small businesses as implementation of key Obamacare provisions proceed. While the law has been phasing in since its 2010 enactment, provisions mandating health coverage for most Americans and, essentially, leaving many employers with 50 or more workers responsible for providing the insurance go into effect in January 2014.

The committee, which says many employers remain confused about how health reform will affect them, posted fresh comments Tuesday on the Affordable Care Act that business owners had posted to the "Open Mic" section of its website.

Here's a sampling.

"The Affordable Care Act is certainly not affordable for us as a small business in America," said Marsha Newberry, owner of a business in Grand Prairie, Texas, in a post dated last Friday. "I do understand what President Obama is trying to do, however I do not believe this is the correct answer."

"This has caused our company to examine our projects and reduce our employee numbers by eliminating the labor intense projects," she added. "All this to avoid mandated healthcare by the federal government. So we slow and or reduce our company growth to avoid complete closure of the company. Neither of these are a good solution for small business in America."

Related: SBA Aims to Clarify Health-Reform Law

A Reno, Nevada, business owner said: "We eliminated six jobs within the company, and we will continue downsizing. We will outsource the functions previously done in house in order to stay afloat. We have no budget for this damage. If that doesn't keep us afloat, we will close our business down by September 30 this year. Eleven more people out of jobs."

Meanwhile, the National Federation of Independent Business, which unsuccessfully challenged Obamacare in the U.S. Supreme Court, issued a release Tuesday previewing other testimony that small business owners had planned to provide the House Small Business Committee.

Hugh Joyce, owner of the James River Heating and Air Conditioning Co. of Richmond, Va., had prepared to tell the panel that the health reform law's penalty structure and compliance requirements "act as a disincentive for many to provide coverage at all. There will be significant unintended consequences as the provisions cascade out over time," according to the NFIB release.

Related: Need to Vent About Obamacare? Try These Portals

The Small Business Committee also had expected to hear testimony from Louisa McQueeney, the general manager and CFO of Palm Beach Groves, a Lantana, Fla., fruit-shipping business representing the Main Street Alliance, a small-business group that pushed for passage of the health reform law.

The government's health.gov website and the White House's blog posted an interview last year with McQueeney, who said the Affordable Care Act was helping because of a tax credit for certain small businesses that provide coverage to employees.

The tax credit had allowed Palm Beach Groves to lower its health insurance cost for the first time in 12 years, according to the White House "Louisa-care" blog post.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Graduate Hotels Is Beating Its Competitors By Going Hyper, Hyper Local

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

5 Essential Traits of Successfully Executed Businesses