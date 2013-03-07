Technology

From Mobile to Social Media to Disruptive Tech: A Preview of This Year's SXSW Interactive

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
From Mobile to Social Media to Disruptive Tech: A Preview of This Year's SXSW Interactive
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
4 min read

Whether attending in person or keeping a watchful eye for reports online, technology entrepreneurs and enthusiasts alike are gearing up for this year's SXSW Interactive (SXSWi) festival. It is arguably the go-to event for digital creatives and innovators from all over the world to meet and share their ideas. And, in recent years, it's where tech startups like Twitter and Foursquare have been announced.

This year's five-day mega tech gathering kicks off Friday in Austin, Texas. It includes an onslaught of keynotes, panel sessions, workshops and meetups -- covering all things web design, social media, mobile, usability, new tech business models and more. There's also a Startup Village showcasing the various startups at SXSWi, the SXSW Interactive Accelerator during which some 50 startups will be competing for prizes, and the Gaming Expo for video game startups.

Attendees can expect keynote presentations from a list of entrepreneurs and industry personalities. Among them will be Bre Pettis, co-founder of the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based 3-D printing startup MakerBot. As will be Elon Musk, who co-founded PayPal, electric car designer and manufacturer Tesla Motors and space transportation company SpaceX.

Related: The Top 10 Startup Events to Watch in 2013

The casual attendee might be overwhelmed by the number of events and topics being discussed over the next few days. We offer here a list of sessions we find particularly interesting:

  • "Tales of US Entrepreneurship Beyond Silicon Valley" (Friday, March 8). Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian shares stories from Internet 2012 Campaign Tour, a bus he co-crowd funded to spread awareness about internet policy and to "collect, document and share stories throughout the American heartland."
  • "Insights About Innovation: David Sacks Fireside Chat" (Saturday, March 9) David Sacks, CEO of Yammer Inc., and Mahalo founder and CEO Jason Calacanis discuss what it takes to create a disruptive startup, their lessons learned and the current and future state of innovation in Silicon Valley.
  • "Airbnb's Brian Chesky Talks with Fortune" (Sunday, March 10) Airbnb's co-founder on designing and building a platform for sharing homes, the company's push into the travel guide area and the challenges of scaling a disruptive business model.
  • "Nate Silver: The Signal & the Noise" (Sunday, March 10) Silver, one of the most influential political forecasters and bloggers in the U.S., will examine the world of prediction, investigating how others can "distinguish a true signal from a universe of noisy data."
  • "When Bad Names Happen to Good Startups" (Monday, March 11) Speakers from brand agency archer>malmo will discuss the aspects of a successful brand name ­­ one that "fully captures your story, highlights your point of difference, and inspires a spark of desire in your target."
  • "The Rise of the Impact Entrepreneur" (Tuesday, March 12) A panel of presenters discusses the technologies and companies that are "poised to tackle our 21st century problems, and witness the growing movement of 'tech for good.'"

And some topics will stray a bit from technology and startup culture. For instance, former Vice President Al Gore offers his "forecast into the future," acclaimed writer Neil Gaiman and Warner Bros. TV executive producer Chuck Lorre will talk about challenges of the creative process, and The 4-Hour Workweek (Harmony, 2007) author Tim Ferriss will share cooking and lifestyle advice from The 4-Hour Chef: The Simple Path to Cooking Like a Pro, Learning Anything, and Living the Good Life (New Harvest, 2012). 

There's a lot going on at SXSWi and we'll be your eyes and ears on the ground. Stay tuned to Entrepreneur.com over the next several days for news and updates from the big event.

Related: 15 Billion-Dollar Tech Startups
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

These 5G Laptops Will Change the Way You Work

Technology

'Technology Is More Broken Than Ever': Centercode CEO Luke Freiler on Creating More Meaningful Tech

Technology

4 Major Cybersecurity Risks of Working From Home