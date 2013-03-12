Marketing

3 Social Media Startups to Watch From SXSW 2013

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
3 Social Media Startups to Watch From SXSW 2013
Image credit: mlb.mlb.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
3 min read

If you've been waiting to read about "the next big thing" in social media or tech to come out of South by Southwest (SXSW) Interactive this year, don't hold your breath. We've canvassed the festival and feel confident reporting that a powerhouse along the lines of Twitter or Foursquare -- which launched here in previous years -- is not in Austin right now.

But there are interesting tech startups that are generating some buzz. As the interactive portion of SXSW winds down, here's a look at three companies that we found most interesting:

1. Speakerfy: A social way to listen to music across devices.
The founders of Speakerfy can count former NBA center Shaq among their biggest fans (and not just because of he's over seven feet tall). Speakerfy, an app that lets users wirelessly sync music between different internet-connected devices, was one of two winners of the "Pitch Shaq" contest. Registered SXSW attendees submitted 15-second pitches about their startups in hopes of winning some face time and possibly a monetary investment from the sports star.

Say, for instance, you were on the beach with friends but were without an appropriate audio system. With Speakerfy, you could sync up everyone's smartphones and tablets and iPods to play your music -- broadcast through the speakers on those devices -- all at the same time. It also allows users to link their playlists with other users. Speakerfy is available (free) on iOS devices and is expected on Android and Windows phones soon.

2. Hyperactivate: Smart, social promotions for brands.
Started three years ago, Hyperactivate's "Hashtagart" application creates a real-time mosaic of avatar images collected from social networks every time a fan publishes a status with a client’s marketing message.

Having worked with brands like Verizon, M&M's  and Major League Baseball , Hyperactivate says its mosaics usually generate 10,000 to 50,000 messages from fans and followers, which in turn have directed as many as 500,000 visitors to a brand's landing page. People are encouraged to share a brand's marketing message in order to be included in the interactive mosaic product.

Additionally, Hyperactive's platform is able to measure the number of clicks and activations each social media message associated with a promotion generates, the company says. Fun and, ideally, smart marketing.

3. LeadRocket: A social tool for salespeople.
The goal at LeadRocket  is to improve the way business owners and their sales representatives communicate with clients over social media. The LeadRocket platform allows business users to launch and manage sales interactions over social media by listening for feedback, monitoring clicks and counting page views for pages on their site that originated from those social media posts.

Basically, it lets you know exactly when a customer engages with your tweet or Facebook post and tells you if they clicked on it and how many pages they looked at. For sales people, it can be especially useful for knowing when to follow up and what topics among the content shared interests them most.

LeadRocket offers a tiered pricing system. Accounts include basic (free), premium ($19.99) and team (pricing varies).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

There Is More to Growth-Hacking Than You Know

Marketing

3 Common Mistakes Companies Make With Their Social Ad Strategy

Marketing

5 Effective Low-Budget Marketing Strategies for Startups