5 Must-Have Travel Tech Items

May 6, 2013 2 min read

Worth their weight in baggage fees, these business-travel tools enable connectivity, improve efficiency and help road warriors keep track of everything from expenses to luggage.

Powerbag Instant Messenger ($180) You'll buy the Powerbag for its signature feature, a rechargeable battery (zipped into an interior pocket) that can charge the average smartphone four times. But you'll love it for its USB ports, internal cables, exterior-accessible AC port for plugging into the wall and a meter that shows how much energy the bag has left.

NeatReceipts ($200) Filling out expense reports is a necessary evil, but the Filling out expense reports is a necessary evil, but the NeatReceipts scanner lessens the pain. The lightweight USB-powered device, the size of an empty paper-towel roll, quickly scans and stores anything from full-size documents to credit card receipts, automatically categorizing them using Neat's recognition software.

Trakdot ($50) Place Place this small gadget inside your checked bag, and it'll tell you whether your belongings made it to your destination city or were sent to Mumbai. The battery-powered tracking device works through cell , alerting users of their luggage's location via text, an iOS or Android app or e-mail. It's cheap peace of mind, even with the $8.99 activation and $12.99 annual service fee.