Why Pretending to Be Decisive Works and Other Tips This Week

Even the best of us once in a while find ourselves stuck when trying to make an important decision. When this happens, many people try to make the old pros-and-cons list. But sometimes there are just too many variables for this approach to be helpful, says Larina Kase, a cognitive-behavioral psychologist. "There are so many considerations on both sides that it can become paralyzing."

One way to overcome indecision is to just make believe that you're a decisive person. Spend an hour pretending that you've already chosen one path, make some first steps down that road and see how you feel. "Most people are happiest with choices where they went with their gut rather than when they talk themselves into something that looks good on paper but doesn't resonate on a deeper level," Kase says. So listen to your gut as you role play; you may find it telling you which choice is right.

When appealing for funds, make it personal.

A major reason why the recently launched Kickstarter campaign to make a Veronica Mars movie has been such an incredible success -- breaking crowdfunding records and raising $3.3 million and counting since it's March 13 launch -- is that the cast shot a funny, down-to-earth video appealing directly to fans. What's more, the video took place in star Kristen Bell's home. "You want to create a personal spot," says Jennifer Hill, a startup advisor. "Include your grandma, include your puppy, whatever gets your point or plea across in a way that will make people want to back you and share with your friends."

Make a marketing calendar -- and stick to it.

Content marketing can bring real results for your business. Both customers and search engines like keyword-rich original articles and multimedia pieces. But in order to keep on track with your business goals, you should create a detailed editorial calendar that covers the next few months of marketing efforts. Get your staff using it and keep it updated.

Take risks like an artist would.

You might not think entrepreneurs have much to learn from artists, but according to marketing expert Seth Godin, they do. Let's face it: artists have guts. As Godin points out, artists risk rejection and a lack of understanding on the part of their audience whenever they create something new. "Art requires the artist to care, and to care enough to do something when he knows it might not work," Godin writes in his new book, The Icarus Deception. Entrepreneurs should have the same boldness.

Name your company for its qualities.

With so many startups launching, and a limited number of English-language URLs to go around, naming a new company has become a problem for some entrepreneurs. One way to approach the issue of naming your startup is to think about it in the context of the real world. Don't check right away to see whether your preferred domain name is taken, instead, start by listing qualities and descriptive words that you want your company to embody.