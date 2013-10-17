Finance

Why VCs Often Turn Away Promising Investments

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why VCs Often Turn Away Promising Investments
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the April 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

True story: My VC firm just had a fantastic meeting with a potential investment. The company is in a sector we target; it has strong growth potential and a seasoned management team. Yet the meeting ended with us turning them down.

In VC speak, the reason behind the rejection went like this: "Our second fund's vintage necessitated a later-stage investment with liquidity prospects that better matched the LP-contractual investment and harvest period."

Translation? We need investments that are going to pay out sooner rather than later.

This sort of thing happens all the time. Entrepreneurs with great ideas seek out VC firms that appear ideally matched to support their business model, only to be told "no thanks."

Often, they don't understand how the money flows. A common misconception is that VCs simply tap a massive slush fund for their investments. In fact, traditional VCs manage multiple funds, usually with a 10-year span between the time their clients invest and the time they get their money back, plus profits.

Here's how it breaks down: The first five years of a fund's life is known as the "investment period," the time when it's considered active and is invested in startups. The next five years is known as the "growth" or "harvest" period, and it's when a fund is usually considered inactive.

A quick search online for news about recent early-stage investments is a good indicator of whether the VC has active funds available; this will allow you to cull the list of firms you hit up (saving you time and heartache).

The age of your company also has enormous implications on whether an active fund is able to invest. As a fund grows older, the VC has less time to liquidate its assets (the equity stakes in startups) to funnel a return to investors within the 10-year window. This is why early-stage startup deals often happen in the first three years of a fund's life. After that, the investment window dwindles significantly--businesses without a specific three- to five-year liquidation strategy need not apply.

So if you are rejected, don't automatically assume it's your business plan that's the issue. It could be the firm's approach to its fund's investment cycle. If you're not sure, just ask the people involved. They'll appreciate--and remember--the fact that you want to understand what they do.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Become Master of Your Financial Domain With QuickBooks

Finance

5 Ways That Billionaire Warren Buffett Pays a Lower Tax Rate Than His Secretary

Finance

Score Career Advice From an Award-Winning Venture Capitalist