April 1, 2013

The option of running a business out of your home can make franchising seem far less daunting, combining comfort and convenience with typically lower overhead costs. And if you think working from your house sounds stifling or solitary, keep in mind that homebased doesn't necessarily mean homebound.

In fact, as you look through the list of Entrepreneur's Top 100 Homebased Franchises, you'll find that many of these companies can thrive without an office or retail space, because the franchisees don't wait for business to come to them; rather, they are busy bringing their products and services out into the world for customers to enjoy. Whether it's cleaning, tutoring, event planning or selling shaved ice, if you decide that homebased is the way to go, you and your employees are likely to spend more time out and about than lounging on the couch.

The franchises below are listed based on their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500®. The list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. It's essential that you conduct your own thorough research when considering a franchise. Consult with a lawyer and an accountant, read the company's legal documents and talk to other franchisees.