Franchises

Top 100 Homebased Franchises

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Top 100 Homebased Franchises
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

The option of running a business out of your home can make franchising seem far less daunting, combining comfort and convenience with typically lower overhead costs. And if you think working from your house sounds stifling or solitary, keep in mind that homebased doesn't necessarily mean homebound.

In fact, as you look through the list of Entrepreneur's Top 100 Homebased Franchises, you'll find that many of these companies can thrive without an office or retail space, because the franchisees don't wait for business to come to them; rather, they are busy bringing their products and services out into the world for customers to enjoy. Whether it's cleaning, tutoring, event planning or selling shaved ice, if you decide that homebased is the way to go, you and your employees are likely to spend more time out and about than lounging on the couch.

The franchises below are listed based on their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500®. The list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. It's essential that you conduct your own thorough research when considering a franchise. Consult with a lawyer and an accountant, read the company's legal documents and talk to other franchisees.

View Entrepreneur's Top 100 Homebased Franchises

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 3: Building Your Tribe

Franchises

The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 2: Getting in the Mindset for Success