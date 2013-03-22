Social Media

Zynga Continues to Cut Ties With Facebook

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Zynga Continues to Cut Ties With Facebook
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week's need-to-know social-media news.

Zynga, the social gaming company whose runaway hit FarmVille made it synonymous with Facebook games, is now pulling away from the social network that nurtured it. Starting next week, players will no longer be required to sign up for a Facebook account in order to register on Zynga.com. And Zynga games -- many of which encourage in-game purchases -- will use the gaming company's own currency instead of using Facebook as a payment processor. Facebook takes a 30 percent fee on those transactions. In 2011, Zynga accounted for about 12 percent of Facebook's revenue.

The disengagement is mutual. Facebook plans to withhold certain information about its users' social graphs. For instance, Zynga users will no longer be able to see their Facebook friends who are playing Zynga games but with whom they haven't previously interacted. Although Zynga would prefer to have full access to Facebook user data, moving away from the company's former dependence on a single platform seems the right choice. -- Wall Street Journal

YouTube reaches a billion monthly users.
YouTube says it now has 1 billion monthly users. If YouTube were a country, it would be the third-largest in the world, after China and India. The video service is so powerful and well-known around the world that it's an advertiser's dream: Every one of Advertising Age's top 100 brands has run a campaign on YouTube. -- CNET

Pinterest acquires a recommendation app.
Less than a year after local recommendation app Livestar launched, it has been purchased by Pinterest. Livestar will be shutting down and its engineering team will be joining Pinterest. "We think the Livestar team is a natural fit for Pinterest because of their commitment to inspiring people to do things in their everyday lives through social and expert recommendations," Pinterest said in a statement. -- GigaOm

Happy birthday: Twitter turns seven.
Twitter turned seven years old this week -- a benchmark for taking stock of the company's explosive growth. "As we've grown, Twitter has become a true global town square -- a public place to hear the latest news, exchange ideas and connect with people all in real time," editorial director Karen Wickre wrote in a blog post. The social network now has more than 200 million users creating more than 400 million tweets every day. -- Twitter Blog

From Facebook to face time: one man's attempt to reconnect with friends.
When was the last time you saw each and every one of your friends on Facebook? A Connecticut-based photographer is determined to meet all 788 of his Facebook friends in real life. What's more, he plans to take their photos and to make a documentary about his journey. He has raised more than $13,000 on his project's Kickstarter page, with four days of funding left to go. "The goal of this project is to reconnect with people. No more hiding behind the screen of social media," Morin writes. Ambitious of him, isn't it? -- ABC News

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Social Media

Will Facebook Advertising Survive After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?