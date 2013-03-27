Franchises

Franchise Forecast Continues Strong for 2013

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Franchise Forecast Continues Strong for 2013
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Thinking of buying a franchise this year? If so, you will have company. Nearly 11,000 new franchise units are expected to open doors in 2013 in the U.S., according the International Franchise Association.

The number of franchise businesses in the U.S. is expected to grow this year to 757,438 from 747,359, an increase of 1.3 percent, according to the IFA’s first quarter update to its economic outlook, released Wednesday. The IFA, a Washington D.C.-based advocacy organization, commissioned economic analysis company IHS Global Insight, to prepare the report. Franchise businesses are expected to employ 8.3 million people in the U.S. by the end of this year and generate $802 billion in revenue, the report says.

Related: Business Owners Fed Up With Washington, But Many Are Optimistic on Their Prospects

Franchises in the business, commercial and residential service industry are expected to grow the most quickly both in the number of employees and the number of establishments, according to the report. Shipping-giant The UPS Store and graphic signs and exhibit franchise Fastsigns are examples of business-service franchises. Commercial and residential business services include moving company Two Men And A Truck, landscaping business Lawn Doctor and plumbing-service franchise Mr. Rooter.

As far as sales, real-estate franchises are expected to see faster growth than any other franchise sector this year, IFA reports. House-inspection company WIN Home Inspection and painting company Fresh Coat Painters fall into the real-estate sector. Many people don’t realize that real-estate agencies, including RE/MAX and Century 21, are franchise businesses, too, IFA spokesperson Matthew Haller says in an email.

Related: 100 Things You'll Need to Know About in 2013

By dollar volume, the quick-service restaurant category, which includes Subway and Dunkin' Donuts, shows the most sales, with more than $200 billion in revenue expected in 2013.

While the forecast for the franchise industry is strong for the remainder of 2013, it could be better, IFA President and CEO Steve Caldeira, says in a statement. Business owners are anxious about the possibility of higher taxes and costs associated with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, Caldeira says.

Related: Small-Business Owners Still Confused About Health-Care Reform

Have you thought about opening a franchise business in the coming year? If so, what industry are you most interested in and why? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 3: Building Your Tribe

Franchises

The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 2: Getting in the Mindset for Success