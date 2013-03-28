Growth Strategies

The Unusual Way One Media Startup Grew to 10 Million Readers in a Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Unusual Way One Media Startup Grew to 10 Million Readers in a Year
Eli Pariser, co-founder of Upworthy.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Most media companies focus on covering the latest news. Eli Pariser and his army of bloggers at Upworthy don't, yet they have grown from no readers last year to 10.4 million last month.

If The New York Times is a designer store with new, original items that keep readers informed, Pariser is running an antique shop, recognizing the value in old gems, and selling them for much more.  

Essentially, Upworthy goes dumpster diving in the Internet's archives, hoping to find gold. They're looking for any scrap of a moving, visual story they can tell that was, for some reason or another, initially overlooked by readers. They polish it off with a catchy headline, send it out into the Twitterverse and Facebook, and watch the readers flock to the page.

When you're promoting old stories, there's not much competition either. News sites compete to be the first to a story, so there's a lot of overlapping coverage. It'd be hard for another site to stumble upon the same older content Upworthy finds at exactly the same time. 

To find the hidden gems, Upworthy's content curators spend a large portion of the day scouring YouTube and other visual sites. They don't crank out dozens of stories each; Pariser estimates only 60 pieces of content are created per week. Interest, not timeliness, is what matters when it comes to social content.  

"Our mantra is to over-promise and over-deliver," Pariser told us this morning. "If you write the perfect thing and no one sees it, it really doesn't matter. It's like giving a speech to an empty room. But having a really clicky headline only goes so far if it's [tied to] something people will actually be interested in. The content also has to be good enough."

When Upworthy's curators find something that moves them, they comes up with at least 25 headlines for that piece of content. Upworthy is data-driven, and the team can tell when a headline is hooking readers. It uses a platform called SimpleReach to further understand article analytics.

Take a video about a bully, for example. It ultimately received 4 million views, Pariser explained, but the author tried 16 headlines before landing on one that resonated with readers and reeled them in. 

"We have 5,000 publishers, and 20% of all social actions we record on a daily basis come from Upworthy -- significantly more than any other single site," SimpleReach CEO Eddie Kim says.

The in-with-the-old, out-with-the-new strategy is working for Upworthy. It recently raised $4 million from investors and its traffic has grown faster than any media company we've ever seen. Last month, Upworthy had 10.4 million unique visitors. This month, Pariser says Upworthy will beat that number. Previously, Upworthy's high month was October, when it hit 8.7 million uniques, so while traffic took a temporary dip, it's back up to mind-blowing numbers.

Here's a chart of the company's uniques per quarter:

The Unusual Way One Media Startup Grew to 10 Million Readers in One Year
Image credit: Upworthy

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Grow Your Customer Base Organically

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships