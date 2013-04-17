Entrepreneurs

Reality TV Show 'Dorm Biz' Looks to Spotlight College Treps

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Calling all young entrepreneurs: Here's a new reality TV show that's aiming to put you in the spotlight. 

Media production company Alloy Digital recently sought out applications for an upcoming reality TV show dubbed Dorm Biz. The production company cast students aged 18 to 25 who are currently involved in a startup.

Contestants can expect to receive mentorship from industry giants and well-known experts, states Tara Triplett of Dorm Biz's casting agency Doron Ofir Casting. They'll also embark on mini challenges, such as what team can raise the most donations in a fundraising competition.

"It's like a cross between Shark Tank and The Apprentice," says Triplett. In the end, it will come down to which team the judges believe has the most potential to excel at their startup. Once the winner is crowned, the startup will score funds, along with possibly other prizes.

The amount of funds awarded to the winner is unknown, as is when taping for the series will begin. While it's too late to apply to appear on the show -- the deadline was April 15 -- the show itself is sure to not disappoint. 

In case you're unfamiliar with the production company Alloy Digital, it is kind of a big deal in the world of online video. The media company has more than 18 million YouTube subscribers across various channels and is home to the No. 1 most subscribed YouTube channel, Smosh. Recently, Alloy Digital scored an additional $30 million in funds from a Series A round led by ABS Capital.

Here's an idea of what kinds of businesses you can expect to see. At least one of the startup's owners must be in college. Also, this isn't a contest for ideas written on the back of a napkin -- there needs to be an actual startup already in place. However, the competition was open to all sorts of startups -- from tangible products to services to tech.

Go to Dormbiz.com for more information.

Think starring on a reality TV show is a good way to help drum up attention and raise cash for your business? Tell us why or why not in the comments section below.

