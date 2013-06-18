Starting a Business

The $37 Investor: When Publicity Is Worth More Than Cash

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The $37 Investor: When Publicity Is Worth More Than Cash
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the May 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Maciej Cegłowski didn't know what to expect when he announced the Pinboard Investment Co-Prosperity Cloud, a tech startup fund that emphasizes publicity and mentorship more than cash. In December 2012 more than 300 hopefuls e-mailed Cegłowski their startup ideas--a number the San Francisco web guru says "completely stunned" him.

In January, Cegłowski announced the six winners. Among them: a weather-forecasting system for sailors, a web community for board-game enthusiasts and a site on which people can sell home-baked goods.

The prize? Each received $37--and a nice publicity boost and mentorship from Cegłowski, who has grown Pinboard, the social bookmarking site he launched in 2009, into a one-man, $250,000-per-year operation.

We asked Cegłowski about his contest and his hopes for the six startups.

Why $37?
People need to recognize that if you have free technical labor available, you don't need additional funding for most ideas. I wanted to [test this theory] by giving a tiny token in funding but also as much publicity as I could and as much help in getting them over the first hurdle of actually having users, whether it was access to people who could help them or introductions to potential customers. I thought the $37 would be a fun gimmick, but I was serious about trying to help people with getting the word out.

How did you choose the six winners?
I had a list of criteria: Was it a viable idea for a small business? Was the person capable of building the thing they described? Did they seem like someone who had the focus to do it? It had to involve the internet so that I could, if necessary, help with introductions. I filtered out anybody who had already gotten funding or had worked on startups before, because I figured they already had a network.

How are you helping these firms?
If you are trying to make an app and you get stuck and want a collaborator, I can probably help you find someone, because I have an audience that I can yell to for help. Then there's this pure psychology aspect of it: It legitimizes you. And it's not just the customer seeing you as more legitimate because you've won a contest and you're being treated like a real business. Now you start to take it seriously because someone else is taking it seriously.

How long will these startups be under your wing?
I hope it's an indefinite relationship. In running the contest, the goal was to try to get them their first group of customers. If that turns out to make a difference in their businesses, I'll try doing another round of this.

What is each required to do in return?
I'm out $37, so I hope to get that back someday. I'm hoping that they'll share with me what worked for them and what didn't, and that I'll hear from them down the line about how it's going. But they're not obligated to do anything. They can just take the money and run if they want.

What do you hope to see happen with these businesses?
We have this image of startups like Facebook and the Mark Zuckerbergs of the world, where you swing for the fences, and either you get a huge hit and you're growing by hundreds of percent per year, or you fail and you try another startup. But there's so much room for these lifestyle businesses, where you actually do something for years and years and you enjoy it, and it gives you a living and independence.

Anywhere but the tech world that's considered a wonderful victory. I want to try to remove that stigma and encourage people to actually try it. I think there's never been a better time to do it than now because of the combination of these wonderful, free online tools for building and running things and the fact that people are starting to understand that it's OK to pay 99 cents for an app or $6 for a website. It's a golden opportunity.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How to Expand Hiring in a New Business

Starting a Business

The 3-Step Strategy to Help You Determine Your Business Mission, Values and Goals

Starting a Business

The First Question to Ask Yourself If You Want to Be an Entrepreneur but Don't Know Where to Start