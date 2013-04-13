Entrepreneurs

Dell and Students Look to Entrepreneurship to Reform the Education System

Image credit: Wikimedia/Alec Perkins
At Student Voice Live, a NYC-based education reform summit, Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code, and other panelists will explore how to pump a little entrepreneurship into our nationâ€™s schools.
Contributor
Founder of This Dog's Life
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

They say the best time to learn a language is when you're young. How about entrepreneurship?

To find out, Dell and student networking and advocacy group Student Voice are teaming up for an event aimed at tackling education reform, Student Voice Live. One avenue for achieving this end: Introducing entrepreneurship into the nation’s schools.

In a panel discussion that’ll take place at the NYC-based event today, speakers like Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code and current candidate for New York City Public Advocate, along with Monique Coleman, an actor in Disney’s High School Musical movies and founder of GimmeMo, will discuss ways to introduce entrepreneurial principles into education.

Related: Teaching Girls to Code

The event will provide two opportunities to discuss entrepreneurship and education, a morning and afternoon session. During these "think tanks," as Student Voice calls them, the panelists will address key issues such as how to cultivate entrepreneurship in the classroom. They'll also consider how professionals involved in the education system can work together to instill entrepreneurship into the educational system. At the end, people will have the chance to share their personal stories and insight into what the next step should be for entrepreneurship in education.

The co-founder of StudentVoice, Zak Malamed, believes that education and entrepreneurship go hand-in-hand. It will help pave the way for the future generation and assist in getting our economy back on track, he says.

Related: Kidpreneur Maya Penn on Starting Up and Giving Back

"Research shows that it's entrepreneurial innovation that will lead to global economic recovery, and it’s important to nurture this entrepreneurial spirit from a young age, something I believe should be a responsibility of schools and universities to incorporate into curriculum in some way or another," he says. "Without intertwining the concepts of entrepreneurship and education, students' potential may not be realized and their educational experience may not be maximized."

Want to hear more? If you can’t make it to NYC for the first annual Student Voice Summit, you can follow the action on Twitter under hashtag #StuVoice or jump online for a weekly chat session about reform. Just follow @Stu_Voice for all the details.

Do you think learning entrepreneurship principles as a young person is a good idea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

