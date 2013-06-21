Top Franchises in Every Industry

June 21, 2013 9 min read

Earning a place on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500® among the top franchises in the nation is quite an achievement. But some companies don't stop there--they rank at the top of their industry categories as well. That's why we call them the Best of the Best, and you'll find all 95 of them listed here.

Entrepreneur's franchise rankings are based on objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. But there's a lot more to consider when you're looking for the best franchise for you. This listing is not intended to recommend any particular franchise, but rather to offer a starting point for your own research, which should include reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant and talking to existing franchisees.

Appearance Services

Maaco Franchising

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #152

Total cost: $91.7K-493.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 457/2

Oil-Change Services

Jiffy Lube International

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #3

Total cost: $196.5K-304K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,086/0

Transmission Repair

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #88

Total cost: $235.4K-305.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 794/31

Wheels & Tires

RimTyme

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #316

Total cost: $320.5K-665.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0

Windshield Repair

Novus Glass

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #61

Total cost: $40.8K-222K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,711/10

Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services

Line-X Franchising

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #215

Total cost: $142.8K-265.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 469/1

Miscellaneous Auto Repair & Maintenance Services

Midas International

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #31

Total cost: $84.9K-390.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,185/72

Advertising Services - Direct Mail

Town Money Saver

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #334

Total cost: $35.6K-44.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0

Advertising Services - Publishing

Coffee News

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #128

Total cost: $9.4K-10.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 945/0

Advertising Services - Miscellaneous

Izon Global Media & Billboard Connection

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #301

Total cost: $42K-64.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/0

Business Brokerages

Transworld Business Advisors

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #241

Total cost: $57.2K-74.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/5

Business Coaching & Consulting

The Growth Coach

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #233

Total cost: $52K-81.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/0

Signs

FastSigns International

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #79

Total cost: $176.1K-292.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 538/0

Staffing

Express Employment Professionals

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #66

Total cost: $100.5K-193K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 583/0

Training Programs

Sandler Training

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #360

Total cost: $83.2K-99.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0

Miscellaneous Business Services

Proforma

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #77

Total cost: $4.7K-44.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 709/0

Child Care

Goddard Systems

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #93

Total cost: $701.4K-721.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 399/0

Children's Enrichment Programs

High Touch-High Tech

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #196

Total cost: $59.9K-63.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/14

Children's Fitness Programs

Soccer Shots Franchising

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #183

Total cost: $17.9K-22.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/9

Children's Retail

Once Upon A Child

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #138

Total cost: $221.3K-312.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/0

Tutoring

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #16

Total cost: $69.9K-147.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,413/30

Miscellaneous Children's Businesses

Guard-A-Kid

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #194

Total cost: $21.4K-38.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/1

Business Financial Services

Padgett Business Services

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #108

Total cost: $105.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0

Insurance

Brightway Insurance

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #193

Total cost: $153K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/2

Tax Services

H & R Block

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #11

Total cost: $31.5K-138.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,083/6,588

Miscellaneous Financial Services

ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #475

Total cost: $51.7K-89.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/0

Buffet Restaurants

Golden Corral Franchising Systems

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #110

Total cost: $1.97M-6.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 358/124

Family Restaurants

Denny's

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #8

Total cost: $1.2M-2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,524/164

Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants

Famous Dave's

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #187

Total cost: $636.8K-4.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/53

Baked Goods - Cookies

Great American Cookies

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #231

Total cost: $178.4K-280.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/0

Baked Goods - Pretzels

Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #44

Total cost: $201.4K-374.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,212/15

Baked Goods - Miscellaneous

Cinnabon

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #65

Total cost: $191.8K-392.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 939/4

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #64

Total cost: $1.4M-3.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 504/325

Chicken - Miscellaneous

KFC

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #15

Total cost: $1.3M-2.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,031/4,370

Coffee

Dunkin' Donuts

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #13

Total cost: $310.3K-1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10,479/0

Hamburgers

McDonald's

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #9

Total cost: $1.1M-1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27,882/6,598

Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

American Dairy Queen

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #45

Total cost: $779.7K-1.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,213/3

Juice Bars

Smoothie King

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #104

Total cost: $144.4K-336.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 639/1

Mexican Food

Moe's Southwest Grill

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #85

Total cost: $450.6K-768.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 463/4

Pizza

Pizza Hut

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #10

Total cost: $295K-2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,912/1,835

Pizza - Take & Bake

Papa Murphy's

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #30

Total cost: $216.4K-381.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,249/54

Sandwiches - Philly Cheesesteak

Charleys Philly Steaks

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #91

Total cost: $83.1K-406.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/43

Sandwiches - Pita

Pita Pit

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #166

Total cost: $198.6K-320.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 336/20

Sandwiches - Submarine

Subway

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #2

Total cost: $85.2K-260.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37,199/0

Sandwiches - Miscellaneous

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shops

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #12

Total cost: $305.5K-487.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,425/26

Miscellaneous Quick Service

Nathan's Famous

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #130

Total cost: $276.4K-1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 296/5

Candy

Kilwin's Chocolates Franchise

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #265

Total cost: $326.9K-488.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/3

Miscellaneous Food Businesses

Edible Arrangements International

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #40

Total cost: $152.8K-276.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,061/2

Health

Health Products

Miracle-Ear

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #21

Total cost: $122.5K-450K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,351/6

Health Services

HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #96

Total cost: $52.7K-249.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 366/0

Building & Remodeling

Solar Universe

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #323

Total cost: $101K-306.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/1

Painting

CertaPro Painters

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #94

Total cost: $129K-158.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0

Surface Refinishing & Restoration

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #223

Total cost: $85K-125K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/0

Window & Floor Coverings

Budget Blinds

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #177

Total cost: $89.2K-174.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 760/0

Miscellaneous Home Improvements

N-Hance

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #165

Total cost: $30.5K-125.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/0

Hotels & Motels

Hampton Hotels

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #1

Total cost: $3.7M-13.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,872/35

Maintenance

Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #48

Total cost: $32.7K-127K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,500/0

Commercial Cleaning

Jan-Pro Franchising International

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #19

Total cost: $3.1K-50.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,146/0

Grout Care

Grout Doctor Global Franchise

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #315

Total cost: $15.9K-39.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/3

Handyman Services

Handyman Matters Franchise

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #286

Total cost: $58.1K-116.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/0

Home Repairs - Miscellaneous

Mr. Appliance

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #219

Total cost: $45.9K-97.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/0

Lawn Care

Weed Man

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #89

Total cost: $67K-84.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 399/0

Plumbing

Rooter-Man

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #174

Total cost: $46.8K-137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 481/8

Residential Cleaning

Merry Maids

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #38

Total cost: $55.4K-78.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,443/220

Restoration Services

Servpro

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #7

Total cost: $133.1K-181.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,601/0

Window Cleaning

Fish Window Cleaning Services

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #122

Total cost: $76.2K-136.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 294/1

Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses

American Leak Detection

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #119

Total cost: $76.8K-259.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 346/15

Personal Care

Fitness Businesses

Anytime Fitness

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #6

Total cost: $56.3K-353.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,055/16

Hair Care

Supercuts

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #5

Total cost: $103.6K-196.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,073/1,228

Massage Services

Massage Envy

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #81

Total cost: $351.99K-568.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 845/0

Senior Care

Comfort Keepers

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #59

Total cost: $66K-99.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 735/15

Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses

Palm Beach Tan

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #171

Total cost: $554.7K-821.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/140

Pet Services

Camp Bow Wow

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #214

Total cost: $455K-620K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/2

Pet Stores

Wild Birds Unlimited

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #125

Total cost: $99.8K-157.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0

Sports Businesses

American Poolplayers Association

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #123

Total cost: $17.1K-24.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 308/4

Sports Equipment & Apparel

Play It Again Sports

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #258

Total cost: $244.8K-391.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 319/0

Travel Agencies - Cruise-Only

Cruise Planners-American Express Travel

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #34

Total cost: $1.6K-19.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,172/0

Travel Agencies - Miscellaneous

Results! Travel

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #90

Total cost: $25-8.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 654/0

Apparel & Accessories

Plato's Closet

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #100

Total cost: $230.7K-386.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 341/0

Batteries

Batteries Plus

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #71

Total cost: $189.1K-379.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 484/33

Convenience Stores

7-Eleven

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #4

Total cost: $30.8K-1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46,821/477

Electronics Stores

RadioShack

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #67

Total cost: $145.9K-607.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,316/4,476

Tools Distribution

Snap-on Tools

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #26

Total cost: $19.5K-295.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,529/256

Vitamins

GNC Franchising

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #33

Total cost: $185.5K-274.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,646/3,151

Miscellaneous Retail Businesses

Aaron's

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #18

Total cost: $263.9K-692.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 713/1,272

Dry Cleaning & Delivery Services

Martinizing Dry Cleaning

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #288

Total cost: $365K-657.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 458/0

Embroidery & Screen Printing

EmbroidMe

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #264

Total cost: $88.4K-236.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0

Home Inspections

Pillar To Post Inspection Services

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #263

Total cost: $30.7K-42.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0

Moving/Junk-Removal Services

Two Men and a Truck International

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #147

Total cost: $173K-578K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/1

Photography & Video Services

Multivista

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #326

Total cost: $90K-504K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/2

Postal & Business Centers

The UPS Store/Mail Boxes Etc.

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #32

Total cost: $176.1K-331.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,722/0

Printing

Minuteman Press International

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #75

Total cost: $66.3K-220.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 916/0

Real Estate

RE/MAX

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #158

Total cost: $35K-194K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,203/24

Miscellaneous Services

Pop-A-Lock Franchise System

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #118

Total cost: $87.3K-99.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 284/0

Tech

WSI Digital Marketing

2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #126

Total cost: $64.4K-171.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,071/2