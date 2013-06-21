Top Franchises in Every Industry
Earning a place on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500® among the top franchises in the nation is quite an achievement. But some companies don't stop there--they rank at the top of their industry categories as well. That's why we call them the Best of the Best, and you'll find all 95 of them listed here.
Entrepreneur's franchise rankings are based on objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. But there's a lot more to consider when you're looking for the best franchise for you. This listing is not intended to recommend any particular franchise, but rather to offer a starting point for your own research, which should include reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant and talking to existing franchisees.
Automotive
Appearance Services
Maaco Franchising
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #152
Total cost: $91.7K-493.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 457/2
Oil-Change Services
Jiffy Lube International
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #3
Total cost: $196.5K-304K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,086/0
Transmission Repair
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #88
Total cost: $235.4K-305.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 794/31
Wheels & Tires
RimTyme
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #316
Total cost: $320.5K-665.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0
Windshield Repair
Novus Glass
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #61
Total cost: $40.8K-222K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,711/10
Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services
Line-X Franchising
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #215
Total cost: $142.8K-265.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 469/1
Miscellaneous Auto Repair & Maintenance Services
Midas International
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #31
Total cost: $84.9K-390.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,185/72
Business Services
Advertising Services - Direct Mail
Town Money Saver
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #334
Total cost: $35.6K-44.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/0
Advertising Services - Publishing
Coffee News
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #128
Total cost: $9.4K-10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 945/0
Advertising Services - Miscellaneous
Izon Global Media & Billboard Connection
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #301
Total cost: $42K-64.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/0
Business Brokerages
Transworld Business Advisors
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #241
Total cost: $57.2K-74.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/5
Business Coaching & Consulting
The Growth Coach
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #233
Total cost: $52K-81.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/0
Signs
FastSigns International
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #79
Total cost: $176.1K-292.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 538/0
Staffing
Express Employment Professionals
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #66
Total cost: $100.5K-193K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 583/0
Training Programs
Sandler Training
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #360
Total cost: $83.2K-99.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0
Miscellaneous Business Services
Proforma
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #77
Total cost: $4.7K-44.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 709/0
Children's Businesses
Child Care
Goddard Systems
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #93
Total cost: $701.4K-721.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 399/0
Children's Enrichment Programs
High Touch-High Tech
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #196
Total cost: $59.9K-63.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/14
Children's Fitness Programs
Soccer Shots Franchising
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #183
Total cost: $17.9K-22.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/9
Children's Retail
Once Upon A Child
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #138
Total cost: $221.3K-312.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/0
Tutoring
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #16
Total cost: $69.9K-147.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,413/30
Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Guard-A-Kid
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #194
Total cost: $21.4K-38.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/1
Financial Services
Business Financial Services
Padgett Business Services
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #108
Total cost: $105.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0
Insurance
Brightway Insurance
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #193
Total cost: $153K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/2
Tax Services
H & R Block
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #11
Total cost: $31.5K-138.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,083/6,588
Miscellaneous Financial Services
ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #475
Total cost: $51.7K-89.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/0
Food/Full-Service Restaurants
Buffet Restaurants
Golden Corral Franchising Systems
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #110
Total cost: $1.97M-6.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 358/124
Family Restaurants
Denny's
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #8
Total cost: $1.2M-2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,524/164
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Famous Dave's
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #187
Total cost: $636.8K-4.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/53
Food/Quick Service
Baked Goods - Cookies
Great American Cookies
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #231
Total cost: $178.4K-280.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/0
Baked Goods - Pretzels
Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #44
Total cost: $201.4K-374.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,212/15
Baked Goods - Miscellaneous
Cinnabon
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #65
Total cost: $191.8K-392.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 939/4
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #64
Total cost: $1.4M-3.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 504/325
Chicken - Miscellaneous
KFC
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #15
Total cost: $1.3M-2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,031/4,370
Coffee
Dunkin' Donuts
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #13
Total cost: $310.3K-1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10,479/0
Hamburgers
McDonald's
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #9
Total cost: $1.1M-1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27,882/6,598
Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
American Dairy Queen
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #45
Total cost: $779.7K-1.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,213/3
Juice Bars
Smoothie King
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #104
Total cost: $144.4K-336.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 639/1
Mexican Food
Moe's Southwest Grill
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #85
Total cost: $450.6K-768.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 463/4
Pizza
Pizza Hut
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #10
Total cost: $295K-2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,912/1,835
Pizza - Take & Bake
Papa Murphy's
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #30
Total cost: $216.4K-381.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,249/54
Sandwiches - Philly Cheesesteak
Charleys Philly Steaks
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #91
Total cost: $83.1K-406.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/43
Sandwiches - Pita
Pita Pit
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #166
Total cost: $198.6K-320.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 336/20
Sandwiches - Submarine
Subway
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #2
Total cost: $85.2K-260.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37,199/0
Sandwiches - Miscellaneous
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shops
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #12
Total cost: $305.5K-487.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,425/26
Miscellaneous Quick Service
Nathan's Famous
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #130
Total cost: $276.4K-1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 296/5
Food/Retail Sales
Candy
Kilwin's Chocolates Franchise
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #265
Total cost: $326.9K-488.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/3
Miscellaneous Food Businesses
Edible Arrangements International
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #40
Total cost: $152.8K-276.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,061/2
Health Products
Miracle-Ear
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #21
Total cost: $122.5K-450K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,351/6
Health Services
HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #96
Total cost: $52.7K-249.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 366/0
Home Improvements
Building & Remodeling
Solar Universe
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #323
Total cost: $101K-306.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/1
Painting
CertaPro Painters
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #94
Total cost: $129K-158.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0
Surface Refinishing & Restoration
Miracle Method Surface Refinishing
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #223
Total cost: $85K-125K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/0
Window & Floor Coverings
Budget Blinds
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #177
Total cost: $89.2K-174.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 760/0
Miscellaneous Home Improvements
N-Hance
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #165
Total cost: $30.5K-125.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/0
Hotels & Motels
Hampton Hotels
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #1
Total cost: $3.7M-13.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,872/35
Maintenance
Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services
Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #48
Total cost: $32.7K-127K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,500/0
Commercial Cleaning
Jan-Pro Franchising International
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #19
Total cost: $3.1K-50.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,146/0
Grout Care
Grout Doctor Global Franchise
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #315
Total cost: $15.9K-39.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/3
Handyman Services
Handyman Matters Franchise
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #286
Total cost: $58.1K-116.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/0
Home Repairs - Miscellaneous
Mr. Appliance
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #219
Total cost: $45.9K-97.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/0
Lawn Care
Weed Man
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #89
Total cost: $67K-84.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 399/0
Plumbing
Rooter-Man
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #174
Total cost: $46.8K-137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 481/8
Residential Cleaning
Merry Maids
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #38
Total cost: $55.4K-78.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,443/220
Restoration Services
Servpro
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #7
Total cost: $133.1K-181.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,601/0
Window Cleaning
Fish Window Cleaning Services
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #122
Total cost: $76.2K-136.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 294/1
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
American Leak Detection
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #119
Total cost: $76.8K-259.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 346/15
Personal Care
Fitness Businesses
Anytime Fitness
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #6
Total cost: $56.3K-353.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,055/16
Hair Care
Supercuts
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #5
Total cost: $103.6K-196.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,073/1,228
Massage Services
Massage Envy
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #81
Total cost: $351.99K-568.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 845/0
Senior Care
Comfort Keepers
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #59
Total cost: $66K-99.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 735/15
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Palm Beach Tan
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #171
Total cost: $554.7K-821.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/140
Pets
Pet Services
Camp Bow Wow
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #214
Total cost: $455K-620K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/2
Pet Stores
Wild Birds Unlimited
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #125
Total cost: $99.8K-157.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0
Recreation
Sports Businesses
American Poolplayers Association
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #123
Total cost: $17.1K-24.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 308/4
Sports Equipment & Apparel
Play It Again Sports
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #258
Total cost: $244.8K-391.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 319/0
Travel Agencies - Cruise-Only
Cruise Planners-American Express Travel
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #34
Total cost: $1.6K-19.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,172/0
Travel Agencies - Miscellaneous
Results! Travel
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #90
Total cost: $25-8.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 654/0
Retail
Apparel & Accessories
Plato's Closet
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #100
Total cost: $230.7K-386.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 341/0
Batteries
Batteries Plus
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #71
Total cost: $189.1K-379.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 484/33
Convenience Stores
7-Eleven
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #4
Total cost: $30.8K-1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46,821/477
Electronics Stores
RadioShack
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #67
Total cost: $145.9K-607.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,316/4,476
Tools Distribution
Snap-on Tools
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #26
Total cost: $19.5K-295.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,529/256
Vitamins
GNC Franchising
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #33
Total cost: $185.5K-274.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,646/3,151
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Aaron's
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #18
Total cost: $263.9K-692.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 713/1,272
Services
Dry Cleaning & Delivery Services
Martinizing Dry Cleaning
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #288
Total cost: $365K-657.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 458/0
Embroidery & Screen Printing
EmbroidMe
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #264
Total cost: $88.4K-236.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0
Home Inspections
Pillar To Post Inspection Services
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #263
Total cost: $30.7K-42.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0
Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Two Men and a Truck International
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #147
Total cost: $173K-578K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/1
Photography & Video Services
Multivista
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #326
Total cost: $90K-504K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/2
Postal & Business Centers
The UPS Store/Mail Boxes Etc.
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #32
Total cost: $176.1K-331.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,722/0
Printing
Minuteman Press International
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #75
Total cost: $66.3K-220.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 916/0
Real Estate
RE/MAX
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #158
Total cost: $35K-194K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,203/24
Miscellaneous Services
Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #118
Total cost: $87.3K-99.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 284/0
Tech
WSI Digital Marketing
2013 Franchise 500 ranking: #126
Total cost: $64.4K-171.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,071/2