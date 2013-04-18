From Elon Musk to Jay-Z, a Look at the Most Influential Entrepreneurs

April 18, 2013 2 min read

More than a dozen entrepreneurs made Time magazine's 2013 list of the 100 most influential people in the world, which was released today. From 25-year-old Roya Mahboob, who operates a 25-employee information-technology consulting firm, to hedge-fund giant David Einhorn, these business owners run the gamut of ages and industries. In addition to founders, other tech leaders such as Yahoo's Marissa Mayer and Samsung chief executive Oh-Hyun Kwon made the cut. Here's a list of the top entrepreneurs chosen by Time's editors:

Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO, , founder and CEO, Huawei

David Einhorn, founder and president, , founder and president, Greenlight Capital

David Einhorn, chef and owner, D.O.M. , chef and owner, D.O.M.

Andrew Ng and Daphne Kolle, co-founders, , co-founders, Coursera

Roya Mahboob, founder, Afghan Citadel Software Co. , founder, Afghan Citadel Software Co.

Read the full Time list, with write-ups on each figure mentioned above, here.