From Elon Musk to Jay-Z, a Look at the Most Influential Entrepreneurs

More than a dozen entrepreneurs made Time magazine's 2013 list of the 100 most influential people in the world, which was released today. From 25-year-old Roya Mahboob, who operates a 25-employee information-technology consulting firm, to hedge-fund giant David Einhorn, these business owners run the gamut of ages and industries. In addition to founders, other tech leaders such as Yahoo's Marissa Mayer and Samsung chief executive Oh-Hyun Kwon made the cut. Here's a list of the top entrepreneurs chosen by Time's editors:

Jay-Z
Jay-Z, founder, Roc Nation

Kevin Systrom
Kevin Systrom, co-founder, Instagram

Kevin Systrom
Michael Kors, founder, Michael Kors Holdings Ltd.
Ren Zhengfei
Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO, Huawei
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, founder, SpaceX and Tesla

Tadashi Yanai
Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Fast Retailing (parent company of Uniqlo)
Sam Yagan
Sam Yagan, co-founder, OKCupid
David Einhorn
David Einhorn, founder and president, Greenlight Capital
David Einhorn
David Einhorn, chef and owner, D.O.M.
Wang Shu
Wang Shu, architect and co-founder, Amateur Architecture Studio
Andrew Ng and Daphne Kolle
Andrew Ng and Daphne Kolle, co-founders, Coursera
Perry Chen
Perry Chen, co-founder and CEO, Kickstarter

Roya Mahboob
Roya Mahboob, founder, Afghan Citadel Software Co.
Kai-Fu Lee
Kai-Fu Lee, founder, Innovation Works

Read the full Time list, with write-ups on each figure mentioned above, here.

