'Kinky Boots,' Musical Mixing Fetish and Family Business, Leads Tony Nominations

April 30, 2013 1 min read

Kinky Boots, the new Broadway musical about a drag queen who helps rescue a family business, dominated today's Tony nominations. It racked up 13 nods across categories, including best musical, director and score. With music from pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by award-winning writer Harvey Feirstein, the production follows protagonist Charlie Price as he tries to save his family business.

While the backdrop of the play might be edgy for some, with its cross-dressing and fetish footwear, its themes will be familiar to many entrepreneurs and business owners. Price, played by best-actor nominated Stark Sands, suddenly inherits his father's floundering shoe factory and must devise a plan to save it from bankruptcy. To turn the factory around, he partnes with a drag queen named Lola to create a successful line of high-heeled boots for drag performers.

Kinky Boots is based on a 2005 British film with the same name and is showing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York, N.Y.

