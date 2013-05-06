Leadership

3 Ways Meditation Can Make You a Better Leader

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
3 Ways Meditation Can Make You a Better Leader
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Running a business can be an emotional roller coaster ride, and it's easy to get caught up in worries about the future or frustrations with the past. Meditation helps to center you in the present moment, making the trials of entrepreneurship more manageable and the lifestyle more sustainable.

"It's so easy to get swept up in thinking of your marathon as a series of sprints," says Lodro Rinzler, a meditation instructor and author of Walk Like a Buddha (Shambhala, 2013). "You burn yourself out really quickly."

Meditation can help counterbalance that anxiety. By training you to stay in the present moment, it helps you develop patience, approach problems calmly, and treat yourself kindly when things go wrong.

Related: How to Maintain Your Post-Vacation Bliss

The process of meditating is simple: Sit upright in a comfortable position on a cushion or chair and set a timer for 10 minutes. Gaze at a spot on the ground 2-4 feet in front of you and focus on your breath. As thoughts arise, notice them, but try to just let them go.

The challenge comes in finding the discipline to do it every day, as well as the courage to work through your fears and acknowledge negative patterns or habits. "Be extremely gentle with yourself," Rinzler says. "Obstacles and frustrations come up, but mentally yelling at yourself is antithetical to the whole process of getting to know yourself."

The benefits may be subtle at first, but here are three ways that a regular meditation practice can help you in the workplace:

1. End habitual unproductive thoughts.
We tend to dwell on common issues, such as frustrations about a co-worker, worries about tomorrow's presentation, or regrets about yesterday's gaffe. Those thoughts become habitual distractions, often hurting our relationships and choices. "Meditation is a training tool to help us become familiar with thoughts or patterns that come up over and over," Rinzler says. To break those patterns during your work day, Rinzler recommends taking a 30 to 60-second break once every hour. Look up from your computer and focus on your breath, noticing any thoughts and letting them go. "By doing that, you're taking a fresh point of view every hour," Rinzler says. "That helps you refocus and stay grounded."

2. Focus on who you want to be.
Meditation is a process of learning who you are, who you want to be, and how to get there. Noticing the thought patterns that arise during meditation makes you aware of the habits you have, allowing you to choose which ones to let go, and which ones to keep. That awareness helps you set clear intentions about the impact you want to have in the world.

To add value to the world through your work, develop your business goals and practices based on qualities you hope to cultivate. For example, if you want to be generous, then ask, what does it mean to build a business based on generosity? What actions would you take on a daily basis if you were a generous leader? The values you choose will be evident in the products, companies, and cultures that you create.

Related: How to Raise Your Stress Tolerance

3. Trust your innate wisdom.
Buddhists believe that each of us has innate wisdom, which is the essence of who you are when you act without habits or defenses to hide behind. It's the root of gut instincts, creativity, and inspiration. "When an idea just occurs to you, that's your innate wisdom," Rinzler says.

Meditation helps you access innate wisdom by grounding you in the present moment. As you practice, notice moments throughout your day that feel right or genuine -- that's when you're expressing innate wisdom. But remember that it takes time before you feel that authenticity often. "We can do so many things for instant gratification, and meditation isn't one of them," Rinzler says.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership

3 Reasons Your Remote Employees Should Be Playing Games

Leadership

3 Mistakes All Successful Leaders Know to Avoid

Leadership

A Leadership Trend Worth Continuing