Inside Small-Business Growth: Top Industries and Other Success Secrets (Infographic)

Inside Small-Business Growth: Top Industries and Other Success Secrets (Infographic)
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While only half of America's small businesses survive the first year, many entrepreneurs remain optimistic about their companies' prospects, according to research compiled by accounting software firm Intuit.

Small businesses have generated 65 percent of new jobs in the U.S. over the past 17 years, the research finds. And while small-business owners report concerns over a slow economic recovery, 68 percent feel their businesses are thriving.

The secret to their success? Most say they have cut costs, strengthened existing client relationships or worked hard to find new business.

Another strategy for entrepreneurial success is tapping into the right market at the right time. Some of the top industries for small-business growth include mobile app development and green construction.

For more on business longevity, including the U.S. cities with the most small-business job growth, take a look at the infographic below.

Click to Enlarge (+)

