How to Amp Up Your Office Style on a Startup Budget

In the startup world, ping pong tables and free swag have become the status quo. But these kinds of lush office accoutrements are not always feasible on a startup budget.

Still, it's important for your workspace or office to reflect your company culture. The question is, how do you make it work at a reasonable price?

Here, we've pulled together some ideas for companies who want to look the part on a startup budget:

1. Set the tone with your decor.

When selecting decor for your office, keep your brand's mission in mind. Unless buying and selling high-priced art is a part of that message, for instance, there's no need to splurge on professional artwork. Lower-priced options include: DIY projects that will spruce up your space. If you aren't the crafty type, just check out Etsy for one-of-a-kind photos or prints and then frame them yourself.

They'll warm up your space and provide some inspiration. Whiteboard or chalkboard paint is another fun (and functional) project for your office. With some colorful chalk or markers, your team can share ideas or even just doodle. It will keep them organized and give them a creative outlet during a busy day.

2. Clear the clutter from small spaces.

A large, affordable space in a good location is difficult to come by, especially in New York City. Let's be honest, most of us end up working where we sleep in the early days, anyway. If you're working amid cramped quarters, just remember that cleanliness is key. A cluttered work space can feel overwhelming, while a tidy space will keep the team calm and organized.

3. Make and inexpensive purchases.

If you need to make purchases, be frugal and fashionable. We love our Native Union sleek white Pop Bluetooth phones that beat a clunky landline any day. Also look to introduce some live plants into the space, like succulents which are inexpensive and require little to no maintenance.

And let's not forget the value of tunes. Keep some music playing quietly in the background to boost your team's morale. Make a collaborative playlist including everyone's favorite songs or alternate who gets to select the Spotify station each day.

4. Get active.

It's easy to burn out if you never take a break. You may not have the budget to hire a personal trainer or turn that back office into a Pilates studio, but there are other ways to keep your team energized.

Check out Power 20 for an easy 20-minute workout that the whole team will love (and it doesn't require much space). A quick, interval workout midday will give the team an endorphin boost they may need. Or, encourage the team to take advantage of the nearest Soul Cycle. They'll come back refreshed and ready to work.

