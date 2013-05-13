Starting a Business

Fast-Growing Organic Food Startup Acquired by French Food-and-Beverage Giant

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A company that was recently named the fastest-growing woman-owned business by the Women President's Organization has been acquired as part of a deal that's said to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. 

French food-and-beverage giant Danone today announced plans to acquire a 92 percent stake in New York-based organic baby-food startup Happy Family. Launched on Mother's Day in 2006 by founder and chief executive Shazi Visram, Happy Family sells packaged organic foods such as yogurt and fruit purees for babies, toddlers and kids.

Related: The 10 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Businesses

Danone is the maker of the popular Dannon brand of yogurts, including Activia and Oikos products, and sells bottled water brands such as Evian and Aqua.

Happy Family reported gross revenues of $62.8 million last year, nearly quadrupling the $13.3 million it reported in 2010 and up from less than $2 million in 2008, according to the WPO. In a statement, Danone said Happy Family holds more than a 4 percent share of the baby-food market and is poised for strong growth this year.

Visram came up with the idea for Happy Family after watching a friend struggle to find healthy foods for her newborn. The first product was an organic frozen baby food called Happy Baby. It has since expanded across age groups and is now sold in major U.S. retailers, including Whole Foods and Target. Visram will remain chief executive. 

Related: Winning in a Man's World

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How to Recruit Employees With Equity

Starting a Business

The 2 Systems You Need to Set Up for Startup Success

Starting a Business

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Starting Your Next Business