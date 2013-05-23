Growth Strategies

Why Transparency Is Essential to a Trusting Staff

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Why Transparency Is Essential to a Trusting Staff
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the June 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Consumer spending is on the rise; the housing market is rebounding; hiring is at a five-year high. Prosperity, it would seem, is on its way back. Yet while the numbers are up, spirits are still down. That's because, despite five years of rebuilding, one essential to business success is still nowhere close to its pre-crash levels: employee trust.

"Building Trust in Business," an annual survey conducted by Boston-based Interaction Associates, has mapped sentiment in the workplace for the past half-decade. And in quantifying the long-term impact of back-patting and back-stabbing, this study has found that organizational trust has a definitive link to business performance. 

"High levels of trust equals high performance," says Linda Stewart, CEO of Interaction Associates, which helps organizations build collaborative cultures. "If you look at the lower-performing companies, in all cases they had lower levels of trust."

This is not just the fuzzy math of high-fives and hugs. Surveying approximately 450 respondents at more than 300 randomly selected companies since 2009, Interaction Associates saw clear patterns emerge from its respondents. Throughout the study, high-performing organizations (those whose net profits grew 5 percent or more in the previous year) have consistently placed more value on customer and employee relationships than lower-performing respondents. This has served to double workers' involvement levels at the high-performing firms, ultimately making those companies better at retaining key staffers. 

Meanwhile, low-performing outfits, which make up 65 percent of respondents, were more focused on cost-cutting and productivity, despite (or possibly because of) their lack of financial success. And in most instances, number crunching failed to pay off for these firms, with 45 percent falling short of their net-profit goals.

According to the study, trust levels have declined every year (except in 2013) since the financial collapse began, with the largest drop coming immediately after the crisis hit. By swiftly (and sometimes secretively) executing layoffs and cutbacks, many bosses hid their company's problems from their staff, leading to a significant loss of faith in management. Later, as employees vied for their jobs against their peers, trust eroded among the workers, too. 

"People just felt as if everything happened to them. Even the managers responsible for executing it never felt empowered to have any discussion," Stewart says. "Everything was done very secretively."

Companies that better weathered the storm operated more transparently, allowing staff to provide solutions and participate in brainstorming sessions. Stewart recalls how one Interaction Associates client, a 100-plus-person professional-services firm that had struggled with layoffs in the past, had to make changes because it wasn't meeting its revenue goals. "They got the entire company in a room and said, 'Here's our problem, and here's a list of everything we could do. How would you prioritize this list?'" Stewart says. 

By including the entire company in the discussion, everyone understood the plan of action, and all shared in the responsibility for executing it. "The impact was amazing," she says. "They didn't lose anybody." 

Of course, sometimes leaders must act quickly by making and announcing decisions without additional input. "If the building is burning down, you don't get people together and say, 'What are we going to do?'" Stewart says.

Yet while some bosses acted like their businesses were ablaze during the economic crash, in hindsight circumstances may not have been as bad as they appeared. And now, as they try to rebuild, it's the damaged relationships caused by those false alarms that are torching the bottom line.
 

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Expert Negotiation Tips From a 6-Figure Freelancer

Growth Strategies

This Is the Right Way to Build a Lasting Brand

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week