Growth Strategies

The Ethics Coach on Conflicts of Interest and Personal Tasks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Ethics Coach on Conflicts of Interest and Personal Tasks
Image credit: Illustration by Jason Schneider
Magazine Contributor
The Ethics Coach
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2013 issue of . Subscribe »
Do you have an ethical dilemma?
Write to The Ethics Coach at ethics@entrepreneur.com.

Q: I'm the sole proprietor of a property management business that has grown rapidly since I started it in 2011. I have several clients and manage more than 300 units. For maintenance and construction projects, I call contractors to put in bids, but their response times are slow and prices are high. I want to start a maintenance company so I can improve turnaround and quality of work for my property management business. It would be a separate entity for tax and liability purposes.

Is this ethically acceptable? As the owner of both, I will have the inside track on competitors' bids and make the hiring decisions. Can I source the work to another company I own if I know I am providing customers better service at better rates than they would otherwise get? Regarding disclosure, should I tell clients I own the other business or ask for forgiveness later? Or is this too self-serving, and I should avoid starting the company altogether?

A: "Self-serving" is an understatement. You've described a huge conflict of interest. Beware of the self-deceptive thinking that fools you into believing you can make a bid and review competitors' bids objectively. Customers won't buy it--nor should they. Further, your disclosure doesn't create an ethical playing field, either. Research indicates that disclosure of a potential conflict can actually increase bias in decision-making, because it leads you to feel you have permission not to be objective, according to attorney Rebecca Walker of Santa Monica, Calif.-based Kaplan & Walker. As an alternative solution, she suggests that your management company agree to perform maintenance and construction services for clients at a predetermined rate.

"Rather than creating conflicts, this is simply another business arrangement with existing customers, assuming that your two companies enter into the agreement after full disclosure of all ownership interests and other relevant issues," Walker says. All the better, she adds, "if the captive construction company uses a fair and verifiable pricing process that the client approves, such as coming in at or below a competitive bid solicited within the last year."

Getting Personal
Q: One of the reasons I started my administrative and personal support company is that I believe it isn't ethical for C-suite executives to add personal tasks to executive assistants' to-do lists. Executives are using company funds to pay EAs to do personal work; further, the practice puts the company at risk in terms of public image should private information leak. What do you think?

A: Company leaders should focus on creating optimum organizational performance and success. An EA supports that objective by decreasing the boss's distractions and helping increase his or her productivity. C-suite leaders need to make sure EAs are engaged members of the team who feel that the aggregate of what they do has meaning and adds value to the business.

Ethical considerations show up in situations where there is a lack of transparency and respect; leaders can avert these problems through an awareness of how they treat their team and how they communicate. From the outset, leaders (or anybody who conducts job interviews on their behalf) need to be transparent and clear about their expectations for the role--including whether personal tasks are involved. Leaders who work to unite each team member in service of the organization's purpose and make EAs and others feel valued help drive the organization to optimum performance.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Build an Online Community of Like-Minded Entrepreneurs

Growth Strategies

How to Land Your Dream 100 Clients for $5 of Ad Spend a Day

Growth Strategies

What Apple and Netflix Got Right About Being Second Movers