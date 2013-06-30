Technology

How a Study Abroad Program Led 2 College Entrepreneurs to a New Idea in Social Networking

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Michael Jacobs traveled to Bangalore, India, in the summer of 2012 to participate in a study-abroad program through the Eller College of Management at The University of Arizona. As part of his program, he attended networking events and toured local businesses. A senior in business management, Jacobs hoped to maintain the relationships he formed, but when attempting to connect online with the people he had met, he encountered a problem."I couldn't spell their names, and that made it impossible to find them on social networks," he recalls.

Relationship experts: SociaLink's Michael Jacobs (left) and Hector Rosales.

Relationship experts: SociaLink's Michael Jacobs (left) and Hector Rosales.

Jacobs expressed his frustration to another student in his program, finance and economics major Hector Rosales. The pair came up with the idea for SociaLink, an app that uses Bluetooth for instant, in-person connections on multiple social networks simultaneously.

Users connect SociaLink to their accounts on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Tumblr. Making connections with another SociaLink user requires hitting the"connect" button and waiting for the other user to accept, linking multiple social networks with that one invitation.

Even though they had the idea, Jacobs and Rosales needed help developing their app."We decided to use the resources around us to our advantage," Jacobs says. With three weeks to go on their program, the pair interviewed 15 app developers in Bangalore and hired one, paying the $5,000 fee with funds raised through their families.

Leading up to the release of the free iPhone app in January, Jacobs and Rosales worked frantically to spread the word about SociaLink. Within two months of its release, the app hit 2,000 downloads.

Relationship experts: SociaLink's Michael Jacobs (left) and Hector Rosales.

While working toward their target of 100,000 downloads, the partners are exploring several revenue models, including accepting ads and offering a premium version of the app."Michael and Hector have been quick to embrace the notion that it's not just about a cool idea as much as having the ability to focus on doing the work to make it viable," explains Jane E. Robbins, senior lecturer with the McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Arizona.

Since launching SociaLink, the team has added a new function that allows users to connect via e-mail with those who don't have the app. Jacobs and Rosales are hoping to raise $10,000 to upgrade the app, introduce an Android version and increase their marketing efforts.

"It has changed the way we're networking, and we want to spread that message to the world," Rosales says."We're letting our passion guide us to push the product out and make it the best networking resource available."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It