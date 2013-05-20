Pinterest Pins Will Promote Product Pricing, Availability and Retail Location

May 20, 2013 2 min read

Pinterest, the popular social network where users "pin" photos and other content to their digital boards, has released a pair of new features that could help business owners sell more of their wares.

Starting today, users who click on pins of products like furniture and clothing will be able to see more than just a compelling image. Information such as price, availability and where they can buy the items will be included. Pinterest is calling the new feature "rich pins."

For now, only products from a handful of companies -- including Anthropologie, REI and Target -- will include the new information. Other businesses that are on Pinterest and want to participate can contact Pinterest through their developer site to get started, a spokesperson says in an email. There are no fees for businesses to participate.

Pinterest is also including more information on certain pins about recipes (cook time, ingredients and servings) and movies (content ratings and cast members).

What's more, Pinterest plans to make the "Pin It" button, which allows users to click on items on other sites and share them on their Pinterest boards, available in mobile apps. Right now, the button is only available on the mobile apps of nine businesses, including Behance, Etsy and Modcloth.

To access the new pins, users will need to click the "Get it now" button on top of the home feed in order to update to the redesigned version of Pinterest, which was released in March.

