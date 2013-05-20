Marketing

Pinterest Pins Will Promote Product Pricing, Availability and Retail Location

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Pinterest Pins Will Promote Product Pricing, Availability and Retail Location
Image credit: Engadget-news.tumblr.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Pinterest, the popular social network where users "pin" photos and other content to their digital boards, has released a pair of new features that could help business owners sell more of their wares.

Starting today, users who click on pins of products like furniture and clothing will be able to see more than just a compelling image. Information such as price, availability and where they can buy the items will be included. Pinterest is calling the new feature "rich pins."

For now, only products from a handful of companies -- including Anthropologie, REI and Target -- will include the new information. Other businesses that are on Pinterest and want to participate can contact Pinterest through their developer site to get started, a spokesperson says in an email. There are no fees for businesses to participate.

Related: 10 Ways to Add Pinterest to Your Marketing Strategy (Infographic)

Pinterest is also including more information on certain pins about recipes (cook time, ingredients and servings) and movies (content ratings and cast members).

What's more, Pinterest plans to make the "Pin It" button, which allows users to click on items on other sites and share them on their Pinterest boards, available in mobile apps. Right now, the button is only available on the mobile apps of nine businesses, including Behance, Etsy and Modcloth.

To access the new pins, users will need to click the "Get it now" button on top of the home feed in order to update to the redesigned version of Pinterest, which was released in March.

Related: 8 Pinterest Boards Worth Creating for Your Business
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules

Marketing

How to Know If You're Producing Quality Content

Marketing

The 2 Things About Marketing That Never Change