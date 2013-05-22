Technology

After Hacks, Twitter Updates Sign-In Security

Image credit: Edudemic.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

After a wave of high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked, the microblogging service has taken its security up a notch -- or two. Starting today, users will be able to add two-factor log-in authentication to their accounts, Twitter announced on its official blog.

Usually, when you sign in to twitter.com, you have to enter your Twitter handle or email, and a password. With two-factor authentication, you'll also have to enter a six-digit code that Twitter will text to your phone each time you sign in.

Twitter has come under fire in recent months after the accounts of big-name brands like Burger King and Jeep were hacked and errant tweets were sent. For business owners, having a social media account taken over by hackers can result in a PR headache.

Most recently, the Associated Press's Twitter was hacked and tweets were sent reporting explosions at the White House and that President Barack Obama had been injured. The fake news tweets sent the U.S. stock market sliding by more than 140 points. 

To set up two-factor log-in authentication for your business, go to your account settings page, and then click on "Require a verification code when I sign in." After providing your email address and a verified phone number, Twitter says it will send a test text to confirm that your phone is able to receive the messages.

Related: 10 Tips for Using Twitter Like a Pro


 

